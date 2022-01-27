Boeing, delays on the “787 Dreamliner” weigh down the scores. The group expects losses of 5.5 billion from the project





787 “Dramliner” delays and problems weigh more and more on Boeing’s accounts. Issue that closely affects the Italian group Leonardo from which some of the components did not conform to the indications of the Seattle builder which are causing the delays and which will lead to a complicated match for any compensation. The US group said it had accumulated a pre-tax loss attributable to the 787 program 3.5 billion and the damage of the delays is expected to reach 5.5 billion dollars (4.9 billion euros). The group closed its overall balance sheet in the red for the third consecutive year. The 2021 loss was 4.3 billion dollars. In the fourth quarter alone, Boeing reported a loss of 4.1 billion, however an improvement compared to the 8.44 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Read Also “Dreamliner” and the yellow of the pieces produced in Brindisi. The 787 is a dream that is becoming a nightmare for both Boeing and Leonardo

Financial charges “have had a significant impact on our earnings,” the chief executive wrote Dave Calhoun in a message to employees. The 787, known as the Dreamliner, is produced “at a very slow pace e will continue to do so until the resumption of deliveries “. The return to production of five aircraft per month will be “gradual”. “2021 was a year of reconstruction and together we have overcome significant obstacles. Although we still have work to do, I am confident that we are well positioned to accelerate our progress in 2022 and beyond, ”says CEO David Calhoun. The Boeing stock moves back on the stock market by almost 3%.