Boeing will no longer be able to certify its 787 Dreamliners. The decision of the US FAA after the problems that emerged on the model

The US Federal Aviation Administration has Boeing revoked the ability to self-certify its 787 Dreamliners’ compliance The American broadcaster Cnbc reports on it. The aircraft has long been at the center of the attention of the authorities in the sector for problems emerged in the quality of some of its components. Among these also some parts provided by the Italian group Leonardo, found to have a percentage of titanium lower than that required. Problems that caused delivery delays, budget losses for billions of dollars and that could trigger lengthy legal disputes.
The Dreamliner is a particularly advanced aircraft built with innovative materials for which Boeing has chosen to structure production on widespread supply chains of external suppliers. Problems had also concerned the components coming from Japan and the US flight safety agency had previously questioned Boeing’s ability to ensure quality controls throughout the supply chain. In the specific Italian case, the offending parts (two connecting elements of the fusliera) were made by Mps, a small subcontractor of Leonardo del Brindisi.
