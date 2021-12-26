Boga at Atalanta can solve the problem of the Juventus striker

They are all in a hurry: the transfer market has not officially started yet but some moves have already been made official, from Napoli which sold Manolas to Olympiacos to Fiorentina which took Ikonè until the first real winter bang. Atalanta bought Boga from Sassuolo for 22 million euros plus bonuses even if Gasperini will have to wait a bit to see him on the pitch. Boga has in fact been called up by the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup which begins on January 9 and if his team were to go all the way, the winger would remain unavailable until February 6.

Atalanta with Boga must sell an attacker, Muriel can leave

With another striker in the squad and without the Champions Atalanta is now called to sell some strikers: one sure, maybe two. Leaving either Miranchuk that Muriel. The Colombian would like to have more space and many teams have already tested the ground for him, including Juve. There has already been some contact with the player’s agent Lucci.

The formula proposed by the attorney is that of an onerous loan with the right of redemption. There is talk of 5 million for the loan, and another 25 for the redemption, scheduled for July. For Muriel a salary of 3 million euros per season is ready; today he earns about 2.

Muriel wants to leave Bergamo

Muriel in Atalanta is closed by Zapata and has also been burned by the recent robbery suffered during the match with Villarreal, when – in his absence – some thieves entered his home taking away his watches and various other valuables.

Juventus fans divided over Muriel

Muriel’s name doesn’t make Juventus fans uncork champagne. An attacker is needed but due to the Colombian’s characteristics he could be a double of the Church while Allegri needs a central striker: “We bet everything on Vlahovic” is the general request but the alternative is also good “If you can’t get to Vlahovic, better Icardi by Muriel “. There is no shortage of fans who are satisfied: “Muriel has speed and quality, he can give a shock”.

