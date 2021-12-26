Sports

Boga at Atalanta. Pedull: “The figures of the deal. Napoli tried too”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee44 mins ago
Great market hit by Atalanta which practically defined the purchase of the Sassuolo winger.

L’Atalanta he placed the shot Jeremie Boga. Alfredo Pedullà, through his website, he reported some details of the important operationand: “Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo to Atalanta: confirmations also arrive from those who had never talked about it until a week ago. First passage on 23 November when we told you about direct contacts between Sassuolo and Atalanta, adding that they would also try Napoli and Shakhtar. But on 3 December, more than 20 days ago, we added that the increasingly direct contacts between the clubs would soon lead to the definition for the transfer of the Ivorian winger to Gasperini’s court “.

“We also added that the request was 25, Atalanta had started from 18 and a solution would have been found in the middle. It will go like this: Gasperini will have Boga, Sassuolo will sell him as he had planned to do in order not to arrive next summer at only one year from the deadline. And to keep Berardi until next summer “, Pedullà reported. The Ivorian winger in the past has been repeatedly compared to De Laurentiis’ Napoli.

