Boga is a new Atalanta player: a Christmas present for the Nerazzurri fans

Just today, Christmas 2021, Atalanta made to itself, a Gasperini and to all the Nerazzurri fans a great gift: Jeremie Boga, striker under Sassuolo, will soon be a new player of the Goddess.

The interest of the Bergamo club for the 24-year-old player is certainly not new. There had already been negotiations last summer, but with Sassuolo it never came to a close. Now, however, things have changed and Atalanta has given the decisive thrust, also driven by the requests of Gasp to have a player with the characteristics of Boga in the squad.

According to the first rumors, the Nerazzurri will pay a sum of 22 million euros into the coffers of the neroverdi, plus bonuses linked to team and player results.

Boga comes from important seasons in Reggio Emilia, but this year has found little space: just over two hundred minutes played in the first round. For the Ivorian, the new adventure at Atalanta could prove to be the turning point in his career, while for the Nerazzurri the player will be an extra offensive weapon in Gasp’s service.

The signatures on the contract are expected to arrive on Monday, December 27th. Only then will Boga be officially Nerazzurri. However, it must be said that the striker has been pre-convened by the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup, which will start on January 9th. Based on the progress of African training in continental competition, it will also be understood when Boga will be available to Gasperini and his staff.

The arrival of the Ivorian striker in Bergamo also opens the doors to the possible, increasingly probable, farewell to Miranchuk. Whether permanent or on loan is to be seen.