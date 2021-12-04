“Boga will be there, Djuricic will not”

Dionisi on the performance of Raspadori

“If we look at the numbers they are below the expectations he has created for himself. He comes from a season where he has done well, he is a third of the way and he will do well, I’m sure. He has made himself available for a role that he can cover. The numbers are below the expectations you have, but he is not below the expectations that I have. There are many expectations for him, you have to give time, he is doing performance “.

Dionisi on the conditions of Djuricic

“Unfortunately Filip will not be in the match. He starts training more continuously but not yet with the team, we hope to have him soon but I don’t know when.”