“Boga will be there, Djuricic will not”
The Sassuolo of coach Alessio Dionisi wants to give continuity to the latest positive results, the neroverdi will play tomorrow at La Spezia in the 16th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, start at 3 pm. The guest coach spoke a little while ago in the usual press conference on the eve of the game, below are the most interesting passages, especially in terms of Fantasy football.
Dionysus on the conditions of Boga
“We will have to be good at playing our game and defending ourselves well when there are opportunities for Spezia. Boga is available and will be with us tomorrow.”
Dionisi on Berardi’s performance
“I try to put him in a position to do well, he affects because he has quality. He has done well since he started, the national team, they are experiences that one assimilates and Domenico will become more and more important for us and he is always showing it”.
Dionisi on the performance of Raspadori
“If we look at the numbers they are below the expectations he has created for himself. He comes from a season where he has done well, he is a third of the way and he will do well, I’m sure. He has made himself available for a role that he can cover. The numbers are below the expectations you have, but he is not below the expectations that I have. There are many expectations for him, you have to give time, he is doing performance “.
Dionisi on the conditions of Djuricic
“Unfortunately Filip will not be in the match. He starts training more continuously but not yet with the team, we hope to have him soon but I don’t know when.”