Bogotá enjoys a day without a car

Bogotá, one of the cities with the highest congestion in the streets, lived this Thursday a quiet day without a carin which bicycles flooded the city and it was possible, according to the Mayor’s Office, to stop emitting more than 7,600 tons of carbon dioxide.

Empty streets, dyed the yellow of taxis, one of the few vehicles allowed to circulate today, and the red of Transmilenio buses, and with hundreds of cyclists invading a space that is forbidden to them on a daily basis.

Arteries such as Calle 100 or Las Américas, one of the main transport portals of the city, were hardly circulated in a city where at rush hour it easily takes just 10 kilometers an hour and a half or even two to travel through the high level of traffic.

“Car Free Day is a day to share public transport system and learn about the new fleet and expansion of stations. Today, more than 7,600 tons of C02 are no longer being emitted, that is, a 51% reduction,” said the mayor of the Colombian capital, Claudia López, on her social networks.

More than 1,800,000 private vehicles and 469,000 motorcycles stopped circulating today, according to data from the Mayor’s Office, in a city where more than 7 million people live and 19 million daily trips are made, of which 2.6 million are between Bogotá and other areas of the department of Cundinamarca and only 5.3 million to trips on public transport.

Therefore, the result is, as López summarized, “less contamination, greater influx of users in Transmilenio, in the bike paths, lower accident rate”.

Pedestrians represent 24% of daily trips in the city and bicycles 8%, which is expected to increase this Thursday and that cyclists take advantage of the 598 kilometers of bike lanes in the city, which has one of the largest networks in the region.