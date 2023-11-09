Bogotá Superdome: Valorant OFF/SEASON – Volk

From November 10 to 12, Valorant’s first OFF/SEASON will take place in Bogotá with 4 major industry teams in the Superdome.

On the eve of the 2023 Champions League in which Evil Geniuses took the cup, the Valorant competitive scene is preparing for the next time with OFF/SEASON, a series of tournaments around the world that function as a preseason.

One of these events takes place at the Live Coliseum in Bogotá, in the Superdome, where 4 great teams will meet, it will be KRÜ Esports, Leviathan, FURIA and Cloud9.

Electronic sports days at the Superdome

The pink team led by Kun Agüero, who now has Messi as his new partner, has decided to update the team to compete in this OFF/TEASON.

The winner of this OFF/SEASON will take home a total of 12 million dollars (in cases 50 million pesos), and will compete in the Double Elimination format. This is how the keys will look:

I mention that the fights will be better than 3 games, except for the final that will be played better than 5. From the Superdome we will vibrate with the esports scene in Bogotá.

