Boho accessories to join the trend in 3 steps
If you have recently searched for images boho accessories on Google, of Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss From the late 1990s, you’ll probably see a style of Hunter brand rain boots dipped in Glastonbury mud, ponchos and hats. And it is obvious: the boho trend is back.
adopt the boho style only requires 3 steps: Grab your felt hat, add fringes and flowers. Shell-shaped details and velvet have also returned to our mood board of boho summer stylejust in time to travel to Worthy Farm and see Paul McCartney, Primal Scream, Roisin Murphy and Noel Gallagher as the great guests at the festival, or to simply give you a weekend getaway to the beach.
Do you dare to enter the world of Haute Couture hippy? Here we present the best boho accessoriesfrom gladiator sandals until beaded bracelets
many bracelets
Whether they take you back to your childhood, or the nights of electronic music in the 90s, bracelets, of all shapes, sizes and colors, are back. Here applies the ‘more is much better’.
The thin belts
as a complement over a wide dressand thus manage to define your waist… or simply as a fun accessory in your boho outfit. This is the official return of the Barely obvious belts.
gladiator sandals
With an origin as old as the Romans, with firm steps the 70’s the last century, this great classic returns all the way up Especially models with studs, thick soles and buckles. Remember that these go perfect with the models of boho skirts of the moment.
The return of the quintessential boho bag
Views on everyone’s forearm the it girls of the Y2K erathese leather models, with buckles, belt loops, straps and fringes, are the only bag that you need this summer and that you can wear from day to night.
The shell necklaces of your summer trips
There was nothing that said ‘I went to the beach this summer’ more than arriving at school or the office with a necklace full of seashells, with pieces of trunks or with some local gem. It’s time to take them back.
The crochet hat
Whether it’s knitted by your granny, because you got it at a garage sale, or because you bought the latest styles from a big brand, this is it. the fashionable hat after the boom of the bucket hats
The thin scarf
In the same trend as the barely noticeable accessoriesjoins the well-remembered (and quite useless) thin scarf. This can also be crocheted, silken or in a vibrant print that Contrast with the rest of your look.
clogs with studs
A classic from the early 2000s, which reached its peak in 2010when Chanel imposed them as the obligatory footwear in its parade of Spring Summer for that year. On this occasion, the traditional black colorbut they come in green and in crude colors.
The intertwined earrings
they are not one traditional hoop earringsthe bohemian earrings par excellence they have inlays and details between the mystical and the natural. They usually have this opening that moves to go into our ears and look just in the right place.
All with many fringes
It doesn’t matter what size that keychain, blouse, jacket, vest, dress, or pair of boots has… Everything can carry fringes, lots of fringes, if you propose
aviator glasses
Few accessories are as iconic and timeless as aviator sunglasses. They go with everything: from 1950s looks, through motorized looks, to the most boho looks of the 90s. Whether with metal frame or with some paste mount interesting.
Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.