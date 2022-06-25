Boho accessories to join the trend in 3 steps

If you have recently searched for images boho accessories on Google, of Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss From the late 1990s, you’ll probably see a style of Hunter brand rain boots dipped in Glastonbury mud, ponchos and hats. And it is obvious: the boho trend is back.

adopt the boho style only requires 3 steps: Grab your felt hat, add fringes and flowers. Shell-shaped details and velvet have also returned to our mood board of boho summer stylejust in time to travel to Worthy Farm and see Paul McCartney, Primal Scream, Roisin Murphy and Noel Gallagher as the great guests at the festival, or to simply give you a weekend getaway to the beach.

Do you dare to enter the world of Haute Couture hippy? Here we present the best boho accessoriesfrom gladiator sandals until beaded bracelets

many bracelets

Whether they take you back to your childhood, or the nights of electronic music in the 90s, bracelets, of all shapes, sizes and colors, are back. Here applies the ‘more is much better’.

Silvia Toledano – Bianca Bracelets. Photo: Courtesy. Missoma – 18K Bracelet. Photo: Courtesy. Lauren Rubinski – Bracelet. Photo: Courtesy. Roxanne Assoulin – Color Therapy Bracelets. Photo: Courtesy.

The thin belts

as a complement over a wide dressand thus manage to define your waist… or simply as a fun accessory in your boho outfit. This is the official return of the Barely obvious belts.

Bottega Veneta – Leather belt. Photo: Courtesy. & Other Stories – Python belt. Photo: Courtesy. Isabel Marant – Lecce belt. Photo: Courtesy. Massimo Dutti – Woven belt. Photo: Courtesy.

gladiator sandals

With an origin as old as the Romans, with firm steps the 70’s the last century, this great classic returns all the way up Especially models with studs, thick soles and buckles. Remember that these go perfect with the models of boho skirts of the moment.

Valentino Garavani – Rockstud No Limit Sandals. Photo: Courtesy. Zara – Flat leather sandals. Photo: Courtesy. Arket – Leather sandals. Photo: Courtesy. The Attico – Selene Sandals. Photo: Courtesy.

The return of the quintessential boho bag

Views on everyone’s forearm the it girls of the Y2K erathese leather models, with buckles, belt loops, straps and fringes, are the only bag that you need this summer and that you can wear from day to night.

Mulberry Bag – Alexa. Photo: Courtesy. Balenciaga – Classic City Mini Bag. Photo: Courtesy. Marc Jacobs – Stam Bag. Photo: Courtesy. Chloé – Paddington bag. Photo: Courtesy.

The shell necklaces of your summer trips

There was nothing that said ‘I went to the beach this summer’ more than arriving at school or the office with a necklace full of seashells, with pieces of trunks or with some local gem. It’s time to take them back.

TBalance Crystals – Necklace with hearts. Photo: Courtesy. Mango – Necklace with snail. Photo: Courtesy. Isabel Marant necklace with golden shells. Photo: Courtesy. Anni Lu – Beaded Necklace. Photo: Courtesy.

The crochet hat

Whether it’s knitted by your granny, because you got it at a garage sale, or because you bought the latest styles from a big brand, this is it. the fashionable hat after the boom of the bucket hats

& Other Stories – Woven bucket hat. Photo: Courtesy. Ganni – Crochet hat. Photo: Courtesy. Crochet hat from H&M. Photo: Courtesy. Story MFG – Hat in organic cotton. Photo: Courtesy.

The thin scarf

In the same trend as the barely noticeable accessoriesjoins the well-remembered (and quite useless) thin scarf. This can also be crocheted, silken or in a vibrant print that Contrast with the rest of your look.

Urban Outfitters – Lightweight woven scarf with waves. Photo: Courtesy. Saint Laurent – Mini crepe de chine scarf. Photo: Courtesy. Paco Rabanne – Metallic scarf. Photo: Courtesy. Alexander McQueen – Printed scarf. Photo: Courtesy.

clogs with studs

A classic from the early 2000s, which reached its peak in 2010when Chanel imposed them as the obligatory footwear in its parade of Spring Summer for that year. On this occasion, the traditional black colorbut they come in green and in crude colors.

Ancient Greek Sandals – Platform clogs. Photo: Courtesy. Arket – Clogs with wooden soles. Photo: Courtesy. Boden – Leather clogs. Photo: Courtesy. Isabel Marant – Taiya Clogs. Photo: Courtesy.

The intertwined earrings

they are not one traditional hoop earringsthe bohemian earrings par excellence they have inlays and details between the mystical and the natural. They usually have this opening that moves to go into our ears and look just in the right place.

Missoma Claw – Earring Set. Photo: Courtesy. Ileana Makri – Diamond earrings in 18k gold. Photo: Courtesy. Stone And Strand – Sapphire and Diamond Earrings. Photo: Courtesy. Zara earrings set. Photo: Courtesy.

All with many fringes

It doesn’t matter what size that keychain, blouse, jacket, vest, dress, or pair of boots has… Everything can carry fringes, lots of fringes, if you propose

Jimmy Choo – Bon Bon Bag. Photo: Courtesy. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza – Loafers in beige suede with fringes. Photo: Courtesy. Antik Batik – Macrame bag with fringes. Photo: Courtesy. Visvim Kuiva – Suede boots. Photo: Courtesy.

aviator glasses

Few accessories are as iconic and timeless as aviator sunglasses. They go with everything: from 1950s looks, through motorized looks, to the most boho looks of the 90s. Whether with metal frame or with some paste mount interesting.

Aviator sunglasses from Mango. Photo: Courtesy. Ray Ban Rb3025 – Originals. Photo: Courtesy. Chloé – Acetate lenses. Photo: Courtesy. Retrosuperfuture – Aviator sunglasses. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.