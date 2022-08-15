Boho boots: The great trend that will dominate in Autumn Winter 2022

If we delve with an inquisitive look at the latest catwalks, we will notice few footwear trends as consolidated as boho bootsand it is precisely because this style is at the heart of the firms that made it their DNA, and although we cannot speak of a trend if it never disappeared, today it has once again burst onto the catwalk with force.

Even so, the desire to experiment is becoming the undoubted quintessence of cult accessories, pouring into sandals, boots, iconic pieces, as well as the best trending shoes that are certain to be overwhelming in the months to come. And if it’s about the emblematic boho bootswe refer to a creation that without a doubt has not managed to escape from such a current.

When we talk about this style, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the actress Sienna Miller photographed over and over again in each of the appearances she made with skirts combined with boots knee-length broad-tops and hats, although there was also room for fringes, leather and jeans. His epitome? The outfits planned to attend, almost every year, the Glastonbury Festivalthe same one who turned boho boots in object of desire and habitual of the street style.

At present what we call boho-chic seems to come back in a little more form purist or, if anything, with certain touches of modernity that move it away from the word “chic” to enter a more contemporary territory. Etro, Chloé, Hermès, Missoni, Ulla Johnson and many more brands thus interpret the most bohemian side of 70s style in past fashion weeks.