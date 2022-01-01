Boil with electricity and gas: how much they will increase for Arera

From the bills a sting from almost 1,000 euros in one year. It is the one that the typical family will have to support, under a higher protection regime, for the increases in electricity and gas. And this despite the intervention of the government which has allocated 3.8 billion euros to calm the price increases.

In a year, he explains Arera (the Energy Authority) with new numbers and estimates, the cost of electricity and gas, for a typical family, will amount to 2,383 euros with an increase of 944 euros compared to the 12 months of the previous year. The cause? The price boom of energetic raw materialsee of the CO2.

Increases in bills, Arera estimates

In terms of final effects, for the electricity bill, the expenditure for the typical family in thesliding year, i.e. between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, will be approximately 823 euros, with an increase of 68% compared to the period 1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 334 euros / year.

In the same period considered in the analysis, the typical household’s expenditure for the gas bill will be approximately 1,560 euros, with one variation of + 64% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year. In absolute terms, this is an increase of around € 610 per year.

Starting from 1 January the increase for the typical family in protection will be of 55% for the electricity bill he was born in 41.8% for that of gas for the first quarter of 2022.

Measures to counter the increases

The Authority confirmed thetransitional cancellation of general charges system in the bill and enhanced the social bonus for families in difficulty based on the provisions of the Budget Law 2022, just approved by the Chambers, with which the Government in addition to reducing the VAT on gas to 5% for the quarter it allocated the resources necessary for the interventions, thereby making it possible to lighten the impact on 29 million households and 6 million micro-enterprises.

As always envisaged by the Budget Law, Arera has defined, for domestic customers who find themselves in arrears, the methods of payment of bills in installments of electricity and gas issued from January to April 2022, for a maximum period of 10 months and without interest. A fund of 1 billion euros, with an advance mechanism for the electricity supply chain to be implemented with the CSEA, the Cassa for energy and environmental services.

Not only. For 2.5 million households entitled, on the basis of the ISEE, to social bonuses for electricity and for 1.4 million benefiting from the gas bonus, tariff increases They were substantially offseti: the amounts defined for the next quarter, thanks to the resources made available by the economic maneuver, allow families in difficult conditions to protect themselves from the increase.

Arera, in fact, has enhanced the bonuses which, for the first quarter of 2022 alone, will support families in difficulty with around 600 euros: 200 euros for electricity (we are talking about a family with 3-4 members) and 400 euros for gas. (family up to 4 components, with gas heating in climatic zone D).

The causes of the increases

The increases in bills reflect the trend of strong growth in the international prices of energy raw materials and the price of the CO2. In particular, the spot price of natural gas at Ttf (the European reference market for natural gas) increased, from January to December of this year, by almost 500% (from 21 to 120 / MWh in the monthly average values. ); in the same period, the price of CO2 more than doubled (from 33 to 79 / tCO2).

The marked growth in the cost of fuel and CO2 was thus discharged into the price of wholesale electricity (Pun) which, in the same period, increased by almost 400% (from 61 to 288 / MWh in the values monthly averages). Similar repercussions on prices for final consumers have occurred throughout Europe.

by Ida del Coro