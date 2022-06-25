Bold! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel surprised during Paris Fashion Week

UNITED STATES-. already started the Paris Fashion WeekY Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel They have already attracted attention. The fashionista couple have sported diverse and bold fashion styles this week during the menswear shows for Dior Homme Y Louis Vuittonas well as some romantic dates in the city of love.

On Friday, June 24, for the parade of Dior Homme, Timber Lake He wore an oversized beige coat over a gray patterned button down shirt, white pants and taupe boots. The artist completed the look with a pair of clear-rimmed sunglasses and a silver beaded necklace. In the meantime, biel He wore a white button down shirt with short sleeves with cuffs.

biel She accessorized the look with belted khaki pants and a pair of black and white heels, along with black cat-eye sunglasses and a matching leather bag. But Friday was not the only day that the couple showed off, since on Thursday Timber Lake and the actress surprised at the parade of Louis Vuitton. The singer was so proud of the duo’s look that he even shared it on Instagram.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel combined their styles

for the parade Louis Vitton Timberlake He wore a red and blue geometric print shirt, tucked into high-waisted gray pants with a built-in skinny belt and chevron-cut hem. The star completed the ensemble with square brown sunglasses and white shoes. On your side, biel It drew all eyes thanks to its avant-garde silhouette.

The actress wore a black and tan knit top with angular shoulders and a built-in black leather panel and matching leather fringed skirt. biel She completed the look with chunky black square sunglasses, a black leather bag with a gold chain handle, and a pair of black leather military boots. Later the couple enjoyed a romantic walk across the bridge Pont Alexandre III.