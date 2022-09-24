Bold Shakira: this very second-degree message in connection with her separation displayed on her cap

On Wednesday August 24, 2022, Shakira was spotted driving away from her home in Barcelona. Almost three months after the announcement of her separation from Gerard Pique, the singer sent a tackle full of humor to her ex.

After twelve years together, Shakira and Gerard Pique ended their story. Together, the singer and the footballer had two children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old). Saturday June 4, 2022, it was through a press release that they had indicated to their fans: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” If the interpreter of WakaWaka is currently single, her ex would have already found love! Tuesday August 23, 2022, Gerard Piqué was seen with Clara Marti, a public relations student who worked for Kosmos, the company run by the footballer.

According to The Sun, Shakira was very angry after hearing the news. Jordi Martin, a Spanish photographer confided on this subject: “I have been Shakira for 12 years. I followed her all over the world. The day after images of Gérard Pique kissing Clara went viral, I went to see Shakira at her home. I wanted to thank her, because I know everything that torments her. Couples can separate without anything happening, but Gerard does the wrong thing.” If it was a blow for the singershe bounced back the next day by wearing a cap on which is written a very second-degree message! On it it is indeed written ‘Lucky in love‘, that is ‘Lucky in love.‘

Why Shakira and Gerard Pique never got married?

If their love story lasted more than twelve years, the two stars have never passed the ring on their finger. In 2011, it was during an interview with CBS that Shakira said: “Truth be told, marriage scares me. I don’t want Gerard to see me as his wife, I prefer that he sees me as his girlfriend, his lover. It’s forbidden fruit, I want to keep our couple alert, I want them to think that anything is possible based on their behavior.“