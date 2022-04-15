Bolemvn thinks Hamza is better than Drake and Josman than Kanye West

For him, some French rappers “beat” those of the US.

Bolemvn was the guest of the OpenSpace. As part of the interview, he mentioned artists such as Nekfeu, Hamza or Josman as being hotter than the greatest US rappers.

Josspace hosted Bolemvn in the seventh episode of season 3 of The OpenSpace. During the interview, several subjects were discussed, whether it was the career of the interpreter of “Chic Choc”, his musical knowledge or a little more personal questions. The artist also lent himself to Josspace games through quizzes and other frenzies. One of them challenged Bolemvn to find French-speaking artists as talented as some great rappers across the Atlantic. In other words, those who could end them in verzuz.

An exercise that seems to have pleased the rapper from Building 7, he who has already been very critical of the rap game us. Indeed, he had no trouble finding names to set up his dream team (composed of six people including himself), even if some of his proposals will certainly be talked about.

It starts : “I believe that Hamza, he beats drakeJosman beats up Kanye West“. When the host replies “You are going to cause yourself problems”Bolemvn continues: “Even rappers, they will say to themselves, ‘but Bolé is a phew’!”. When it was the turn of J. Colethe rapper confessed: “I don’t even know who J.Cole is, but I’ll find a name that looks like him, Kool Shengo beat him”. Then add: “NTMthey were hot, you have to respect”. When it was the turn of Kendrick Lamar : “So Kendrick Lamar is hot, but you have to send Nekfeu to him, he will screw it up”. He finishes : “Lil Babyhe must send him all the 7 direct, or else Tiakola, he will beat him up. For Travis Scott, you put me direct! But it’s more for his ex”. The interview ended on this note and with Josspace and Bolemvn bursting into laughter. A good moment to take with a lot of hindsight, which they seem to have appreciated and so do we!