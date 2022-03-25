“Bolillo” Gómez anticipates a change against Mexico, reveals if it hurt him to tie Panama and affirms that he feels safe for the 2026 process

2022-03-25

Honduras left good feelings on Thursday at the Rommel Fernández where they drew a draw (1-1) from Panama and complicated their aspirations to be in Qatar 2022. "Bolillo" Gómez, coach of the Bicolor Nacional, spoke on his arrival in the country and revealed if it hurt him to have taken the equalizer from the canaleros. Hernán assured before the microphones of the press that he is very fond of Panama and announced the first change that Honduras will have in the match against Mexico on Sunday. What did you think of this draw against Panama? "Well, man… there the boys have been demonstrating things that we want, that we have worked on. There was more continuity in a tactical order, in individual behavior, this is in the long term and with a lot of patience". How did you receive that welcome that the Panamanian people gave you? "Uffffff… Very good, a hobby and a country where they appreciate me, admire me and love me. Those feelings reach one to the bottom of the soul.

Did it hurt to take points from Panama because of that love you have for it? “What happens to Honduras hurts me, it’s my responsibility, it’s already my shirt and that’s what I’m trying to put together an important team for 2026.” Would you like to have that admiration you have in Panama here? “Well, here I already feel it, at least with the people on the street, with the press it is logical that I don’t because they only see results and don’t see other things that we see, but on the street I feel that there is respect and admiration”.

You've already ruined the party for Panama. Do you expect the same against Mexico? "We are not here to ruin anything, we are here to improve and form an important team that makes us feel good and gives us the illusion of going to the World Cup in 2026". How do you see the match against the Aztec squad? "The national team matches and more of the eliminatory ones are totally different, they are very intense, very rushed and complicated for all those who face them". "Bolillo" Gómez was consulted about Alfredo Mejia, a player who was not against Panama due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The Colombian DT assured that he will start against Mexico in the Olympic stadium.

What do you think about how even the tie is, neither qualified for the World Cup so far? "It's a very complicated classification, I've been in the second with this one, it's very difficult and even. It's very hard, the levels are the same, everyone is very close in their style of play, organized and in another, forming teams, very hard". Will the fans be missed on Sunday? "Yes, we have to call him to support us from the outside," said "Bolillo." Honduras was sanctioned with a penalty match for the behavior of its fans in the duel against El Salvador. A Mexican journalist consulted the Colombian DT about Sunday's game What do you have that always makes life impossible for Mexico? "I have admiration for Mexico, they have my respect in world soccer, perhaps the greatest in the area. The matches against them are motivating because you are facing the big one and they teach you a lot and if not, then you have to suffer". Is the selection getting closer to what you intend? "Let's see, I've seen better games in my process for the Honduran national team than last night, but since they were lost, they can't be seen. Now that it's tied, people may see a little bit of improvement. Obviously, the fans aren't happy with the national team because of everything we're going through and we have to ask them for patience. I haven't had more than 20 workouts." Would beating Mexico save this tie? "No, it does not save anything because we are eliminated. What saves us is that the boys understand the idea and with this train the footballers, but you have to get results, because as a coach you see that you are improving, but if you don't get results the fans won't believe you". Do these three parties take care of your job, do you see it that way? "No, I'm not worried about that. Let's see that it is a problem that one has to be as a politician and sell their work and look for people to vote for one, no, no. I already have a lot of experience and travel. Do you think it's very good that I've had so many problems that the catracha team had two qualifying rounds ago? So I don't see that as normal in managers or in the federation". Do you have no doubts about the directors? "Well, I don't think about it, I don't even think about it. I believe that there is seriousness and there is a contract until 2026, but I am one of those who is going to be forced ". What did you think of the debutants, Cristian Sacaza, Wesly Decas? "I am not speaking individually. The team had important moments, concentration, continuity and scored. Speaking with my coaching staff, I told them that I had a better match with Honduras than yesterday".