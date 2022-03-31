‘Bolillo’ Gómez closed the tie with seven defeats and without being able to win; the change of DT did not take effect for Honduras

2022-03-30
Hondurascmissed the tie being the weakest selection in the world cup processes occupying the last position with four points, which meant being prematurely left out of another world Cup for the second consecutive time.
The Honduran Football Federation decided on matchday 6 to put end the contract with the Uruguayan Fabián Coito and choose Bolillo Gómez like the firefighter to the rescue, however the medicine ended up being worse.
Bolillo ended up directing eight matches, two more than Coitus, but the Colombian could not be a revulsive since of the four points in this tie, three were achieved by the Uruguayan and only one was achieved by Bolillo who accompanies him with seven defeats.
Despite these numbers, the president of the Fenafuth, Jorge Solomon, has made it clear that “this is a process and we have to continue with what is coming” in reference to the continuity of Hernan Gomez at the command of the “H”.
Instead, the president of the Selection Commission, Rafael Villeda, dcast doubt on the idea of its continuity by calling this process a “failure”.
“You have to take the time to analyze what is happening with our soccer, we all have a share in the blame as leaders, players, coaches and in general all soccer in the country, we must see how we analyze thoroughly to rectify the errors that have been made. they have committed and prepare for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and return because it is the desire of all of us who are involved”, Villeda expressed a month ago in an interview with Grupo Opsa.
Regardless of how these last three games end, is Bolillo Gómez still in front? “The contract is like that and there are situations that we must discuss with him, I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process.
The contract is like that and there are situations that we must discuss with him, I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process”.
The truth is thate Hernán Gómez has a contract until 2026 and He believes he can change the course of Honduras in the next challenges that come from the generational change.
THE RESULTS OF FABIÁN COITO IN THE OCTAGONAL
Canada 1-1 Honduras
El Salvador 0-0 Honduras
Honduras 1-4 USA
Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 3-0 Honduras
Honduras 0-2 Jamaica
BOLILLO GOMEZ RESULTS
Honduras 2-3 Panama
Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras
Honduras 0-2 Canada
Honduras 0-2 El Salvador
USA 3-0 Honduras
Panama 1-1 Honduras
Honduras 0-1 Mexico
Jamaica 2-1 Honduras