‘Bolillo’ Gómez closed the tie with seven defeats and without being able to win; the change of DT did not take effect for Honduras

James 7 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 80 Views

2022-03-30

Hondurascmissed the tie being the weakest selection in the world cup processes occupying the last position with four points, which meant being prematurely left out of another world Cup for the second consecutive time.

The Honduran Football Federation decided on matchday 6 to put end the contract with the Uruguayan Fabián Coito and choose Bolillo Gómez like the firefighter to the rescue, however the medicine ended up being worse.

Bolillo ended up directing eight matches, two more than Coitus, but the Colombian could not be a revulsive since of the four points in this tie, three were achieved by the Uruguayan and only one was achieved by Bolillo who accompanies him with seven defeats.

Despite these numbers, the president of the Fenafuth, Jorge Solomon, has made it clear that “this is a process and we have to continue with what is coming” in reference to the continuity of Hernan Gomez at the command of the “H”.

SEE POSITION TABLE OF THE OCTAGONAL

Watch: Review the chronicle of Honduras vs Jamaica

Instead, the president of the Selection Commission, Rafael Villeda, dcast doubt on the idea of ​​its continuity by calling this process a “failure”.

“You have to take the time to analyze what is happening with our soccer, we all have a share in the blame as leaders, players, coaches and in general all soccer in the country, we must see how we analyze thoroughly to rectify the errors that have been made. they have committed and prepare for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and return because it is the desire of all of us who are involved”, Villeda expressed a month ago in an interview with Grupo Opsa.

Regardless of how these last three games end, is Bolillo Gómez still in front? “The contract is like that and there are situations that we must discuss with him, I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process.

The contract is like that and there are situations that we must discuss with him, I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process”.

The truth is thate Hernán Gómez has a contract until 2026 and He believes he can change the course of Honduras in the next challenges that come from the generational change.

THE RESULTS OF FABIÁN COITO IN THE OCTAGONAL

Canada 1-1 Honduras

El Salvador 0-0 Honduras

Honduras 1-4 USA

Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica

Mexico 3-0 Honduras

Honduras 0-2 Jamaica

BOLILLO GOMEZ RESULTS

Honduras 2-3 Panama

Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras

Honduras 0-2 Canada

Honduras 0-2 El Salvador

USA 3-0 Honduras

Panama 1-1 Honduras

Honduras 0-1 Mexico

Jamaica 2-1 Honduras

Source link

About James

Check Also

John Herdman, DT of Canada, learns from the defeat against Panama

John Herdman, strategist for the Canadian National Team, pointed out at a press conference that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved