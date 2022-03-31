‘Bolillo’ Gómez closed the tie with seven defeats and without being able to win; the change of DT did not take effect for Honduras

2022-03-30

Hondurascmissed the tie being the weakest selection in the world cup processes occupying the last position with four points, which meant being prematurely left out of another world Cup for the second consecutive time.

The Honduran Football Federation decided on matchday 6 to put end the contract with the Uruguayan Fabián Coito and choose Bolillo Gómez like the firefighter to the rescue, however the medicine ended up being worse.

Bolillo ended up directing eight matches, two more than Coitus, but the Colombian could not be a revulsive since of the four points in this tie, three were achieved by the Uruguayan and only one was achieved by Bolillo who accompanies him with seven defeats.

Despite these numbers, the president of the Fenafuth, Jorge Solomon, has made it clear that “this is a process and we have to continue with what is coming” in reference to the continuity of Hernan Gomez at the command of the “H”.

SEE POSITION TABLE OF THE OCTAGONAL