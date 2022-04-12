Bolillo Gómez is no longer the coach of the Honduran national team

Colombian Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez (c) speaks with the first vice president of the Fenafuth Executive Committee, Javier Átala (l), and the president of Fenafuth, Jorge Salomónes during his presentation as the new coach today, in the Las Colinas neighborhood in Tegucigalpa (Honduras). EFE/Humberto Espinoza



This Monday it was confirmed that the Colombian coach will not continue in the technical direction of the Honduran team after reaching an agreement with the catracha directives, which initially hired the former technician from Ecuador until 2026.

Even though the intention of Hernan Dario Bolillo Gomez was to continue, the poor results in the Qualifiers of the Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022where he finished in the last box of the final octagonal, made his permanence in office unfeasible.

During his stay as coach of Honduras, the man from Antioquia led a total of nine games with a negative balance of nine defeats and only added a draw against Panama for the qualifiers.

“The Executive Committee and the Selection Commission of the Honduran Soccer Federation (FENAFUTH), public opinion in general and sports fans in particular should know that after a meeting with the DT of the National Team Hernán Darío Gómez, Both parties mutually agreed to terminate the contractual relationship that linked him with the Honduran team.

We express our gratitude to Professor Gómez and his coaching staff, who during the period in charge of the “H”, always showed a high sense of professionalism, dedication, commitment, discipline and commitment to the service of the national team.

The best of successes to Professor Hernán Darío Gómez in his sports career”

Hernán Darío Gómez will not continue as DT of Honduras. Taken from @FenafuthOrg

In this way, the process of Bolillo Gómez culminates in his third experience with a Central American team after passing through Guatemala between 2006 and 2008 and Panama, which he managed to qualify for his first World Cup event in Russia 2018.

The 66-year-old coach has an extensive track record in his career as a technical director where he has been most successful managing national teams. It should be remembered that his first experience as a coach leading a national team was in 1995 when he took charge of Colombia.

With the Tricolor he completed an outstanding campaign in the Qualifiers for France 98, when he qualified the Colombian team in third position for the World Cup event. However, the team had a terrible presentation in the World Cup in which they could not advance in the next phase when they fell to Romania and England and only achieved a victory against Tunisia.

In addition to the poor sports performance, the Bolillo Gómez team was involved in several controversies after alleged acts of indiscipline by some players on the squad during the World Cup on French soil came to light.

Once Colombia finished its participation in France, the former coach of Independiente Medellín left the vacancy on the national bench.

In 1999 he embarked on a new adventure after assuming the technical direction of Ecuador with the aim of qualifying it for its first World Cup in history, which he achieved with a great litter of players headed by Alex Aguinaga.

As in France with the coffee team, Ecuador did not pass the first round in Korea & Japan 2002 where they faced Italy, Mexico and Croatia, which they beat on the last day.

With the canal team, he did not pass the first round in Russia 2018 where he went blank after losing in his three outings against Belgium, England and Tunisia.

