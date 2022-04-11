“Bolillo” Gómez is no longer the coach of the Honduran national team

The Colombian Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez He is no longer the technical director of the Honduran National Team.

OPSA Group confirmed this Monday with one of the members of the technical staff that “Bolillo” and all his technical staff had reached an agreement to terminate an extensive contract that the The Selection Commission and the Federation had desperately offered him last October until the 2026 World Cup process.

However, the poor results have made the Federation and the Commission back down after a semester and decide to break the agreement with the experienced coach.

Minutes later, Fenafuth, through a statement, made the departure of Hernán Gómez official and indicated that both parties reached an agreement to terminate the contract.

“We express our gratitude to Professor Gómez and his coaching staff, who during the period in charge of the H, always showed a high sense of professionalism, dedication, commitment, discipline and commitment to the service of the national team”, indicated Fenafuth.

The former World Cup DT recently with Panama in Russia 2018 managed to direct Honduras played 8 games in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 and lost seven, barely managed a draw and, in addition, in its only friendly with Colombia, it was also defeated in Fort Lauderdale.