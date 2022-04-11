“Bolillo” Gómez is no longer the coach of the Honduran national team
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The Colombian Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez He is no longer the technical director of the Honduran National Team.
OPSA Group confirmed this Monday with one of the members of the technical staff that “Bolillo” and all his technical staff had reached an agreement to terminate an extensive contract that the The Selection Commission and the Federation had desperately offered him last October until the 2026 World Cup process.
However, the poor results have made the Federation and the Commission back down after a semester and decide to break the agreement with the experienced coach.
Minutes later, Fenafuth, through a statement, made the departure of Hernán Gómez official and indicated that both parties reached an agreement to terminate the contract.
“We express our gratitude to Professor Gómez and his coaching staff, who during the period in charge of the H, always showed a high sense of professionalism, dedication, commitment, discipline and commitment to the service of the national team”, indicated Fenafuth.
The former World Cup DT recently with Panama in Russia 2018 managed to direct Honduras played 8 games in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 and lost seven, barely managed a draw and, in addition, in its only friendly with Colombia, it was also defeated in Fort Lauderdale.
La Bicolor, led by Bolillo and Coito, recorded the worst final phase of a tie in its history, finishing with just 4 points from 14 games, scoring just seven goals and conceding 26.
Candidates
Although Bolillo’s wish was to continue in the position and try to solve the problems in the Bicolor in the future, the top leaders of national football consider that after not achieving a change in the results, other options should be chosen where one of the national candidates is Solomon Nazar, who will be leaving Victoria at the end of the season.
The possibility of Diego Vázquez not having a team and even Pedro Troglio if he leaves San Lorenzo is also under analysis.
“Bolillo” had arrived in Honduras in October 2021 to replace the Uruguayan Fabian Coitus, who could not direct his process to a successful conclusion.
The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced in group C along with Canada and Curaçao.
Their debut in this tournament will be June 3 against the South American team of Curaçao, three days, on the 6th, then the H will receive them at home to complete this series.
Always in June, but on the 14th, the Bicolor will receive the Canadian team, one of the three that is currently qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Close this group stage by visiting the Maple Leaf, but until March 28, 2023. Concacaf has not yet rotated the schedules of these matches.
The former World Cup coach recently with Panama in Russia 2018 managed to direct 8 games for Honduras in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 and lost seven, barely getting a draw and also, in his only friendly with Colombia, he was also defeated in Fort Lauderdale.