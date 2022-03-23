“Bolillo” Gómez plays his contract with Honduras

Incredibly and because of the rush of not having a coach after the departure of fabian coitus Due to the poor results in the tie, Fenafuth mortgaged the Honduran National Team by giving the technician Hernan “Bolillo” Gomezcontracted until the next process without seeing how it would behave on the termination of this failed process.

In Fenafuth voices like that of Raphael Villedapresident of the selection commission, about the fact of evaluating at the end of this octagonal the work of Gómez that is postponed.

In five games add zero points and his excuses are that he inherited the project, but already against Panama he has completed six games, the same number as Coito, but with zero points won.

“This is how the contract is and there are situations that we must discuss with him (Bolillo Gómez), I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process”, he recently told Raphael Villedapresident of the Fenafuth Selection Commission.

“Bolillo” plays the contract in these three games. If Honduras fails to add, the Colombian has shown that he is not capable of lifting a team in crisis.

“I came here and found a base, now I am looking for another base of soccer players. I was talking about national team footballers who know how to win in knockout rounds, suddenly we have been finding players who are already there, but we need to train them so that they come to win in knockout rounds. Some people have misunderstood my saying that the problem in Honduras is not mine, because I’ve only been in five games and the problem in Honduras has been going on for years. I feel that by 2026 Honduras has to be in the World Cup”the Colombian strategist defended himself in statements he gave on Tuesday.