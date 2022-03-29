‘Bolillo’ Gómez, sunk for not winning at home: “It worries me, it makes me sad and it makes me angry”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez arrived at the press conference weighed down after Honduras’ defeat at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium (0-1) against Mexico, ending the Concacaf tie in last place. The National Team is still without victory in one of the worst qualifying processes in history. This was the ninth defeat of the Bicolor and under the command of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez it is the fifth, the Colombian coach barely added a tie. Did you expect to see a Honduran National Team whose change was to score an own goal or a Mexican National Team that proposed little? “Honduras’ change was to score an own goal… I don’t know how to answer that one. I don’t know what kind of question it is. The other thing is that, what did I expect after the wear and tear in Panama, where we gave everything, the fatigue was noticeable, I didn’t see the same intensity that he needs for this type of match. I emphasize that our defense had to take charge almost the whole game, they did it well, they solved the problems. We had a hard time crafting. We were pressured by a Mexican team with good technical ability, they are players who can play this kind of match. His physical condition, half of the team plays in Europe. Our defense was strong, we were not important in preparation or arrivals, we are in that replacement and looking for a way to put together a team”.

Honduras shows order and character. Do you feel that he needed to call another center forward to give him greater offensive power? what is missing from this selection? “Job. I have been supporting about 10 boys that I brought for the first time in the selection. Until yesterday we had the loss of Romell Quioto. We bring and put players on the bench so that they get to know, inform, guide, have an image, smell what the elimination game is and the rhythm. Today we didn’t have the rhythm, however, they didn’t run over us, they did take the ball from us, but we have a tactical order in defense so that it would cost them a little more. There is an own goal where the match is uneven, but on the field, in preparation, Mexico looked much better than us. What’s more, they didn’t take the evil away from us, if we didn’t lose it by haste”. Do you think about the speech or keep the same line? “What you say about the speech is a good question. You have to change it, you have to look for it, so that they understand it, there are some who understand it and others who find it more difficult. I keep insisting that you have to work hard physically to equalize. The first four in the octagonal are countries with good infrastructure, good fields, they have all the possibilities, it costs us more. You have to go looking for all the variants and change them in all aspects. I continue knowing, continue training. I see some hot guys, fast, we’ll see if we put something together. We are on that path, this is long-term, I came here point-blank, with a base, now we have more or less changed it, we have been strengthening ourselves in defense, several times they have beaten us from set pieces, but at stake we have defensive, but the offensive is still not clear to us and we are looking for it”. Seven home games and no wins. Are you worried that you won’t win at home? “It worries me, it makes me sad, it makes me angry, I feel bad, whatever they want to put on it. That is a record that I am winning in my career for so many years, but I do not give myself up. Honduras plays much better away than at home, here it costs more. It can be said that the rivals beat us here, yes, but they have a better physical condition. Mexico ran more than us and played the same in the previous game, but they come prepared in Europe, it is difficult for us, due to the conditions, to have that kind of competition with games so close together. Go to Panama, he had a strong game with Honduras, and they scored five goals. It is an issue that in Central America we have to improve. It didn’t scare me, but it does make me confused, it makes me sad, I feel terrible, it’s the first time this has happened to me, but it motivates me more to keep pushing hard”. “I want to continue. I know that there is a need to win, but I have the need to look for footballers. I’ve seen guys in the tournament, I want to make some changes and put them in so they can get infected and understand what this elimination war is all about. I have Carlo Argueta on the right, Franklin Flores on the left, Jonathan Nuñez… let’s see. I really want to start, but there is always the pain of not winning, but for that I try to try to win because they will be the future of the National Team”.