‘Bolillo’ Gómez, sunk for not winning at home: “It worries me, it makes me sad and it makes me angry”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez arrived at the press conference weighed down after Honduras’ defeat at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium (0-1) against Mexico, ending the Concacaf tie in last place.
The National Team is still without victory in one of the worst qualifying processes in history. This was the ninth defeat of the Bicolor and under the command of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez it is the fifth, the Colombian coach barely added a tie.
Did you expect to see a Honduran National Team whose change was to score an own goal or a Mexican National Team that proposed little?
“Honduras’ change was to score an own goal… I don’t know how to answer that one. I don’t know what kind of question it is. The other thing is that, what did I expect after the wear and tear in Panama, where we gave everything, the fatigue was noticeable, I didn’t see the same intensity that he needs for this type of match. I emphasize that our defense had to take charge almost the whole game, they did it well, they solved the problems. We had a hard time crafting. We were pressured by a Mexican team with good technical ability, they are players who can play this kind of match. His physical condition, half of the team plays in Europe. Our defense was strong, we were not important in preparation or arrivals, we are in that replacement and looking for a way to put together a team”.
Honduras shows order and character. Do you feel that he needed to call another center forward to give him greater offensive power? what is missing from this selection?
“Job. I have been supporting about 10 boys that I brought for the first time in the selection. Until yesterday we had the loss of Romell Quioto. We bring and put players on the bench so that they get to know, inform, guide, have an image, smell what the elimination game is and the rhythm. Today we didn’t have the rhythm, however, they didn’t run over us, they did take the ball from us, but we have a tactical order in defense so that it would cost them a little more. There is an own goal where the match is uneven, but on the field, in preparation, Mexico looked much better than us. What’s more, they didn’t take the evil away from us, if we didn’t lose it by haste”.
Do you think about the speech or keep the same line?
“What you say about the speech is a good question. You have to change it, you have to look for it, so that they understand it, there are some who understand it and others who find it more difficult. I keep insisting that you have to work hard physically to equalize. The first four in the octagonal are countries with good infrastructure, good fields, they have all the possibilities, it costs us more. You have to go looking for all the variants and change them in all aspects. I continue knowing, continue training. I see some hot guys, fast, we’ll see if we put something together. We are on that path, this is long-term, I came here point-blank, with a base, now we have more or less changed it, we have been strengthening ourselves in defense, several times they have beaten us from set pieces, but at stake we have defensive, but the offensive is still not clear to us and we are looking for it”.
Seven home games and no wins. Are you worried that you won’t win at home?
“It worries me, it makes me sad, it makes me angry, I feel bad, whatever they want to put on it. That is a record that I am winning in my career for so many years, but I do not give myself up. Honduras plays much better away than at home, here it costs more. It can be said that the rivals beat us here, yes, but they have a better physical condition. Mexico ran more than us and played the same in the previous game, but they come prepared in Europe, it is difficult for us, due to the conditions, to have that kind of competition with games so close together. Go to Panama, he had a strong game with Honduras, and they scored five goals. It is an issue that in Central America we have to improve. It didn’t scare me, but it does make me confused, it makes me sad, I feel terrible, it’s the first time this has happened to me, but it motivates me more to keep pushing hard”.
“I want to continue. I know that there is a need to win, but I have the need to look for footballers. I’ve seen guys in the tournament, I want to make some changes and put them in so they can get infected and understand what this elimination war is all about. I have Carlo Argueta on the right, Franklin Flores on the left, Jonathan Nuñez… let’s see. I really want to start, but there is always the pain of not winning, but for that I try to try to win because they will be the future of the National Team”.
There are criticisms of Wesly Decas and Marcelo Santos. What assessment did you have to put them as starters on the sides?
“That’s where the team has grown stronger. Mexico is a team that works, that goes in and out, works on the wings, and Buba didn’t save us in goals, that’s where he has improved. They are men of strength, who can handle difficult games, mentally strong, they are not those pretty players, but when you don’t win the first thing you have to do is strengthen your defense and leave zero on the scoreboard, we couldn’t, but we have to look for it because from it we elaborate and win. That’s where the team has improved on those two men.”
Will it take a long time for Honduras to function as you want to have a good competitive level for the next qualifiers?
“I don’t think what I intend and want is ready for this. There is the League of Nations and that is where I want to start winning, then comes winning a Gold Cup and there I assure you that I will make you a good team”.
Do you think that it was necessary to put an offensive midfielder would have caused less wear?
“It’s hard to tell you this after the game. For me, Arriaga is not a midfielder, but a player in the last quarter of the field. The three midfielders didn’t have the strength to win the match after a big loss in Panama. Edwin Rodríguez comes from a wear and tear since last year, he was even on the verge of getting injured, I have taken care of him and put him in the second half because we need him to recover and return well to his team. It is a good question for an analyst, but I have men who can give me more variants in the midfield”.
The National Team continues to play the same after seven games and has not won. Will we see Honduras well in the League of Nations or will it continue with these performances?
“For your information, I haven’t had more than 25 training sessions, so you can find out, I don’t know if I can change something in that. For your other information, we see football differently, because the National Team does not play the same as it was given to me. Just as he does not win, yes, but we have other things in which we have seen that we are advancing, but how he loses is not seen and let’s talk about the fact that we did not beat anyone. We as DT are the only ones who do an analysis of what we have improved, but if we do not win, what cart am I going to throw at you?
What message do you give to the Honduran who is sad for not going to the World Cup?
“It’s very stupid to say something because what are you going to believe, that we didn’t win a game or we didn’t get results. Since I came we are working, we have to improve. We are in a replacement, when Coito was there there was a base, now we have one. The only thing I can say to the Honduran is patience, they already have two like this. Right now I can stay mute and then prove it over time.