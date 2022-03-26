Bolillo’s message to “Tata” Martino, who did not travel to Honduras due to complications with his health

2022-03-25
Mexico will settle in Honduras to face the eliminatory duel next Sunday against the catrachos in the Olympic.
However, El Tri will do it without his Argentine coach, Gerardo Martinowho, due to a problem with one of his eyes, has not received the endorsement to make the trip.
The South American strategist of the Mexican cast stayed in Aztec lands and from there he will see the game that his followers face against the “H”.
However, he is greatly missed, and not precisely by Mexicans. The Colombian technician from Honduras, Hernán Gómez, approached some journalists and asked them what was happening with “Tata”.
The communicators explained the problem that made it impossible for him to travel to Honduras and Bolillo was surprised and took the opportunity to send him a message.
“My friend, Tata, with all my love, take care of your health, man, you know that this profession of ours is very stressful, we love him very much and we always need him in football,” Gómez said.
He added, “I hope one day to see him in person again.” Gerardo Martino will miss a momentous match with Mexico, where the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup is played. He had already been absent in the match against Costa Rica in San José due to the same impasse.