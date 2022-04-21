‘Boliqueso’: drug trafficker captured for extradition purposes in Mexico – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

This Wednesday noon, the National Police confirmed that was captured in the exclusive sector of Coyoacán, in Mexico City, Eduard Fernando Giraldo, alias Boliqueso, a capo dedicated to cocaine trafficking to Central America, Europe, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, ‘Boliqueso’, has 15 years of criminal experience serving other mafia bosses in the world and is requested by a New York District Court for international trafficking of cocaine.

The most important blow against drug trafficking after the capture of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel

The National Police affirmed that the capture of ‘Boliqueso’ took place with the collaboration of Mexican, British and American authorities, and it is considered that with it they dealt him “the most important blow against drug trafficking after the capture of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel“.

“He committed crimes for the cartels of Cali, Norte del Valle, together with alias Jabón, in the same way together with the ‘Comba’ brothers, Javier Antonio and Luis Enrique Calle Serna. Responsible for sending several tons of cocaine to the United States,” General Vargas assured.

The director of the National Police stated that a Colombian intelligence group with Mexican marines “followed ‘Boliqueso’ in Acapulco, Mexico City for several months, where several luxurious cars and apartments and women who came from other countries were detected, they were followed to achieve their location“.

The narco was deported to Colombia.

The Police point out that with this information and once ‘Boliqueso’ was located, the Mexican immigration authorities deported him and in Colombia he was captured and notified of his capture for the purpose of extradition to the United States.

Giraldo Cardoza had been captured for the first time in Brazil in April 2016, where a judge decided to release him in November 2018.

According to the Police, since that date he had deployed a whole strategy for his recapture.



