Bolívar News: During the weekend 11 people were captured

The operational actions carried out by the Cartagena Metropolitan Police during the weekend, left 11 people captured, the seizure of 111 sharp-edged weapons and a firearm. Similarly, more than 25,100 criminal records were verified.

In Barrio Porvenir alias “Jahet” was captured, who was carrying a handmade weapon, with (01) 38 mm caliber cartridge without firing, this man was prosecuted for manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

In the nozzle substation was arrested for personal injury alias “Libardo”, 22 years old, who attacked a person with a machete 38 years old, who has two injuries, one in the nose and the other in the head.

Report the Station Turbaco who was arrested on public roads for trafficking, manufacturing or carrying drugs, alias ‘Jorge’ who was carrying 300 grams of marijuana. In the Barrio España they captured for theft “Luisa” of 44 years and ‘Ana’ of 21; who stole elements valued at more than 400,000 thousand pesos in a chain store.

Those captured were left at the disposal of the competent authorities and are awaiting preliminary hearings to define their legal status.

On the other hand, during the deployment of the preventive and dissuasive tasks carried out this weekend, (25,189) background checks were carried out, (140) subpoenas were imposed for violations of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence.