Bolívar Valera on Margaro: “It is not fair that after he is dead they want to violate his dignity again”

Santo Domingo. DR

On the verge of tears, Bolívar Valera (El Boli) vented with regret when explaining his collaboration in the funeral of Nicolás Díaz (Margaro) and his condemnation of people who spoke of making a collection to cover the expenses when there was never a need for that.

“Dignity must be maintained and many people violated Margaro’s dignity and it’s not fair that after he’s dead they want to violate his dignity again, they want to mistreat his dignity,” El Boli said Monday on his program “El Mañanero” ( La Bakana FM).

Then he added: “For Margaro no one came out to ask, for Margaro they are not asking and what some people are doing is unfair, and that is why Víctor Reyes is also indignant and says: – no, there is no one here asking, they are not asking”.

The deputy, actor and communicator explained that he joined a group of colleagues and companions who went to Margaro’s house on Sunday when they learned of his death and that the steps they took had the authorization of the family.

“We call the daughter and ask her for authorization to resolve the first things: for the Inacif to arrive, for the lawyer to arrive, for them to pick it up… We speak with the daughter and ask her for authorization to determine a funeral home. We go to a first funeral home, no the environment was found and another one was decided, all this with the authorization of the family”, he commented.

At the funeral home, Valera explained, there are some expenses that must be covered “and El Mañanero takes care of that part.”

Then the invoice and the details are sent to the family so that they are calm, but at the same time it was spread on the networks that a collection was needed, which did not correspond to reality.

“In these processes live people appear and around 5:00 (Sunday afternoon) they began to say that a collection had to be made and there the comedian Víctor Reyes responsibly says: – I have this copy and that is a lie”, manifested.

Valera maintained that many of Margaro’s colleagues called to ask in good faith how much they had to contribute, which he was grateful for, but it was explained to him that it was not necessary, that everything was covered.

Already almost in tears, “El Boli” said that “if something was done it was for the family because it is very hard that Stephany arrived from New York and did not know where they were going to bury her father.”

At that moment, he could hardly speak: “Don’t play with that, if you’re going to hate me, hate me crazy, that’s nothing, but…”. And she couldn’t keep talking.