Bolívar Valera: “Pacha is like Venya, like Margaro, we can’t pay attention to him”

Faced with accusations by Frederick Martínez (El Pachá), the communicator and deputy Bolívar Valera will not proceed legally against his colleague, alleging that his colleague suffers from depression.

“Many people called me, lawyers called me, and people close to Pacha called me, and this is very serious: Pacha has a medical condition (…) there is a decline in your career and there are episodes of depression, more or less The person close to me explained to me, what is happening is something very sad,” said “El Boli” on his radio program on La Bakana FM.

Then he added: “Pacha is like Venya, like Margaro, that we cannot pay attention to him and it is really sad, according to what the person explained to me, that in your mind you believed that you are the great figure and today you are feeling sorry “.

According to his words, El Pachá feels depressed because of what is happening on Teleradio América, where his program was suspended on a Saturday due to non-payment and the singer and senator Héctor Acosta had to pay him the debt of 750 thousand pesos.

“El Boli” reacted to statements by Pachá, who questioned his colleague as a deputy and described it as “a great fiasco”, in addition to making accusations.

Valera, who announced that he is organizing a tribute to Frederick Martinez in the Chamber of Deputies, predicted that in the future his colleague “is going to need the generosity of all Dominicans.” He even said that he will need a government pension to live.

“To President Luis Abinader: I am going to see how it is solved, we must get a pension for Pachá, it is true, it is serious and sad.”