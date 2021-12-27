Bolivia, up to 10 years in prison for those who enter public places without a vaccination pass: “The rules are not a joke”

Up to 10 years in prison for the no vax who in any case access public places that are forbidden to those who are not in possession of the vaccination pass. There Bolivia chooses the path of the very hard fist against those who transgress the rules on the containment of the pandemic coronavirus. The Deputy Minister for Consumer Defense, Jorge Silva, said today that the measures in force since January 1 “are not a joke” and specified that people who do not have the document and test positive for Sars-CoV-2 could be accused of public health attack.

“If I don’t have these documents with me, they test me and I get positive, then I’m attacking the health of others – said the executive member of La Paz speaking on public TV – Therefore, they can try me ”. And he added: “It is not a joke or something that those who want respect it and those who do not want no”.

Decree 4640 requires the presentation of a vaccination certificate or negative swab to enter certain spaces, such as public institutions, financial entities, religious and shopping centers, as well as to travel to other departments. Over 3.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in Bolivia so far, with nearly half a million receiving the dose as well booster, according to data from the Bolivian Ministry of Health.