Bolivian universities seek to accredit their Medicine and Dentistry careers before Mercosur

More than 50 Bolivian public and private universities seek accreditation for their undergraduate degrees. Medicine and Dentistry in the member countries of Mercosur, for this they participate in the first workshop of Self-assessment of the ARCU SUR Systeminformed the Ministry of Education, which develops the activity in Cochabamba, through the National Commission for Accreditation of University Careers.

“The evaluation and accreditation of Higher Education careers is a priority issue for the National Government that, through the Education Law, expresses the importance of these processes to achieve the continuous improvement and excellence”, expressed the Vice Minister of Higher Education for Vocational Training, José Luis Gutiérrez.

The accreditation of university careers before Mercosur will facilitate the mutual recognition of titles for professional practice, In addition to technological development and Of the investigationsays the ministry in an institutional bulletin.

