Bologna-Cagliari, the official formations: Arnautovic recovered and owner. Nandez from the 1st in the Sardinians

For tonight’s match at Dall’Ara Mihajlovic recovers Arnautovic forward and sets him up from the start alongside Barrow with Soriano behind them. In the middle of the field Svanberg joins Dominguez with the usual De Silvestri and Hyckey outside. In defense Medel central pivot with Soumaoro and Theate at his flanks in front of Skorupski.

Cagliari responds with the Pavoletti-Joao Pedro pair in attack. In midfield there is Nandez from the start in the right lane with Deiola confirmed on the left, Strootman and Marin will instead be the two central ones. In defense, in front of Cragno, Zappa and Lykogiannis full-backs and Carboni to team up with Godin.

These are the official formations:

Bologna (3-4-1-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Tabby; Barrow, Arnautovic. Mihajlovic coach

Cagliari (4-4-2): Cragno; Zappa, Godin, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro. Mazzarri coach