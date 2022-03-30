Bologna, covid vaccine to daughter: the judges say no – Chronicle

Bologna, 30 March 2022 – None of the parents “are eligible” to decide on the anti-Covid vaccination of their ‘disputed’ 13-year-old daughter. So decided the first section of the Court of Appeal called to rule on the appeal made by the father of the minor and aimed at obtaining the “yes” to the vaccine even against the mother’s will. A family ‘war’ on the skin of the adolescent, initially going to collide with the mesh of a justice-snail, with the hearing set in the first instance on February 24, 2023 and then brought forward to March 11 last. Covid: the latest bulletin in Emilia Romagna Appeal It happens in Bologna between the parents of the teenager: he ‘yes vax’, she with opposite ideas and accused by the ex of having “influenced” her daughter, initially in favor of the vaccine, and of “having brainwashed her” after “eight months of living exclusively with her”. Even the pediatrician’s invitation did not help, so the father opted to take legal action, filing an appeal in court on September 28, 2021 through the lawyer Lorenzo Casanova. “The maternal opposition to vaccination – underlined the Civil Court on November 2 – is essentially based on three points: the refusal expressed by the minor to undergo the vaccine inoculation; the lack of knowledge, at present, of the side effects; the serious risk to which the girl would be subjected unnecessarily, since it is a vaccine still in an experimental phase “. The decision The judges of the Court Paola Montanari, Antonella Allegra and Rosario Lionello Rossino now write that “there is no doubt that attributing the choice to the mother could further endorse the attitude of the same not to involve the father in decisions concerning the daughter” and to avoid “confrontation”. Above all, “allow the adoption of decisions in conflict with the right to health of the minor”. But on the other hand, the attribution to the father, “with whom there is no empathic relationship”, would lead to “worsening the conflict” with his daughter …