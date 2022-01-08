Bologna does not have 13 players, third dose on Monday. Distinguished with Inter? It will not be a formal error

Bologna does not currently have 13 players of age available. The group is in quarantine and 6 Spring are included in the group

Still in quarantine, Bologna has requested the postponement to a later date of the Cagliari trip initially scheduled for tomorrow: the club, in fact, does not currently have 13 players of age available, since the team group has been placed in isolation from the Asl until Sunday evening and 6 Spring are included in the group.

The match moves towards the postponement, thus avoiding the repetition of what took place on Sunday at the Dall’Ara, when Inter showed up at the stadium with the referees, waited 45 minutes and then sanctioned the end of the match and then waited. the judgment of the sports judge. Sports judge who however did not express himself on Bologna-Inter.

The result sub-judice also deflates the case of the online bill that Bologna had not removed from the federal website, on the eve of the match, which therefore will not constitute a formal error that leads to a defeat at the table. Meanwhile, the League presented appeals to the TARs of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Campania and Emilia-Romagna against the local Asl for the quarantine measures that led to the lack of disputes over the challenges of the last weekend. All accepted except for the one filed against the ASL of Bologna, which therefore could not, in any way, return to the field.

The reason for the decision, albeit unofficial, according to what filters from the Rossoblu environment would be to be found in the fact that only a few Bologna players have a second dose of vaccine carried out within 4 months or the third dose. Tomorrow, in the meantime, the 5 days of quarantine imposed by the ASL on Bologna will expire, which therefore will be able to restart training from Monday: always tomorrow the rossoblu medical staff will do another round of swabs to understand the status of the infections and if any of the positives (currently there are 7), in addition to Nicolas Viola, has been negativized. For Monday, the staff has also prepared the third doses of the vaccine, so as not to incur any other provisions of the ASL.

