Bologna-Empoli 0-0: hard-fought game and one wood on each side

A pole each and Empoli who is certainly happier than a Bologna that has won only one match (December 22nd) in the last 8 games. The draw that brings the Tuscans to 30 points and moves the ranking of Mihajlovic’s team after a terrible January is the result of a bad match, filled with some flames, one wood on each side (Arnautovic and Di Francesco) and more saves by Skorupski than those who made Vicar. Also noteworthy are the debuts of Kasius and Aebischer as well as of Cacace in the Italian championship, additions that for now have not changed the face of the two teams.

Crossbar

In front of the second international female assistant, Francesca Di Monte (section of Chieti, has already carried out the same task in A in Udinese-Verona), Empoli and Bologna (welcomed on arrival by a banner signed Vecchia Guardia “Now it’s up to you, just to win “) came to the race with long fasts of five unsuccessful races. Stunning numbers in short, with Mihajlovic who finds several men, loses Santander due to a fracture of the cheekbone (in the finishing) and with Andreazzoli who – sold Ricci – offers the direction to Aslani (debut as a starter) and finds Parisi on the left wing. It is the Tuscans who approach the game better, attacking at the top and preventing Bologna from leaving their own half. At 8 ‘Pinamonti seriously engages Skoruspki after a descent to the left of Bandinelli, who a minute later will shoot high from the edge on the fly. In midfield, Bologna struggles to find the rhythm, but after about twenty minutes it shakes. There is a protest for a contact in the Stojanovic-Svanberg area, then comes the opportunity of Soriano who on 28 ‘takes the lead of Arnautovic and commits Vicario. The game suddenly stops and the rossoblù are very close to scoring in the 36th minute with Arnautovic’s stone from thirty meters that is printed on the crossbar. The tones of the challenge light up, De Silvestri (cautioned) and Bandinelli are booked after a very dramatic exchange of views with both teams who do not take a step back. Stojanovic gallops across the board and only a prodigious recovery by Soriano avoids the Tuscan goal in the 38th minute, while Orsolini’s shot from the edge ends up just out in the 41st minute. The last chance of the first half is still for Empoli, who when they find freedom becomes very dangerous: Stojanovic still catches Bajrami’s cut behind Theate’s back, but the touch that bypasses Skorupski ends up just wide on 43 ‘.