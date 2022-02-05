Bologna-Empoli: Andreazzoli’s conference

Empoli: Andreazzoli’s conference

“Di Ricci is clearly sorry, because we have put so much attention on him. But as the director has already explained, we did things in a thoughtful way. We were convinced that we had done the right thing, now that I have become aware of the new guys I think we have made a notable improvement “.

About Cacace

“I didn’t know Cacace at all, but I had good feelings that have become certainties since he trains with us. The boy has quality, strength and experience despite his young age. Pietro has shown that he is good at finding the ideal”.

On Asilani

“Yes, but we don’t have only him, there is also Stulac. Asllani is no longer a simple bet, he has now entered the team’s mechanism with decision. But it must not be forgotten that we go beyond individual qualities, everyone must give his contribution. For us, having so many players is a strength, compared to having two that make the difference. “

On Parisi and Di Francesco

“They are both at full disposal, our injury recovery staff have done an excellent job.”