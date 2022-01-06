Bologna Fc Inter 6 January 2022, only one team on the pitch – Sport – Football

Bologna, 6 January 2022 – There is only Inter at Dall’Ara for Bologna Inter (photo): the match valid for the first day of return, scheduled – theoretically – for 12:30 today, between Bologna and the Nerazzurri team, as anticipated yesterday, did not take place.

Or at least: Inzaghi’s team she regularly showed up on the field to warm up as if the day were ‘regular’ in all respects. In the other half, however, there is no Bologna, as announced yesterday: the rossoblù have been placed in isolation from the Bolognese ASL, and today they will not play the match.

The Serie A League has not announced the postponement of the match, and therefore, after the appeal, Inter have not returned to the field, with the 3 to 0 at the table that seems written. Bologna definitely will appeal, strong of the precedents relative to last season. For Bologna, Marco was present Di Vaio and Claudio Fenucci, who are not part of the team group, therefore the restrictions and the Ausl rules did not apply to them.









The managing director of Inter, Giuseppe Marotta, released some statements to Sky in the pre-match: “We are witnessing a somewhat confused situation, where the peripheral ASL have, rightly, the power to decide independently, depending on the Regions and not by the Ministry of Health. We have to create a comparison table between the Ministry of Sport and the Government to define once and for all a protocol that it is autonomous with respect to the decisions of the Local Health Authorities. Bologna had to undergo a decision, we take note, they were ready to play“

A few minutes after 13.30 the Inter bus left the Dall’Ara (video).