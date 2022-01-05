Bologna Fc Inter is not played due to Covid: outbreak among the rossoblùs – Chronicle

Bologna, 6 January 2022 – The match between Bologna and Inter scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30 at Dall’Ara it will not be played . TheAusl, after repeated contact with the Bologna, judging that there were not the necessary safety conditions to take the field because of the Covid outbreak who knocked out eight rossoblù players. The decision of the Ausl was officially announced in the evening: “TAll members of the team group will not be able to participate in official sporting events for at least 5 days until 09/01/2022 “. Bologia calcio has thus” forwarded to Lega Serie A the request for postponement of the Bologna-Inter matches, scheduled for tomorrow , and Cagliari- Bologna, scheduled for Sunday “.

Covid and Serie A, the ASL stop four games. But the League will not postpone any match

In detail, explains the Emilian club, the Ausl has ordered “the isolation for 7/10 days of the athletes who tested positive in the tests performed in recent days and in any case until the symptoms are resolved, with evidence of negativity in a diagnostic test, such as required by current legislation; strict health surveillance and the obligation to wear FFP2 mask for 5 days for all subjects vaccinated with a complete cycle in the last 120 days, recovered for less than 120 days or who have performed the booster vaccination dose (booster ); home quarantine for 5 days, until 09/01/2022, plus tests for all team members with vaccination cycles completed by more than 120 days; home quarantine for 10 days, until 13/01/2022, more tests for all non-vaccinated subjects with a complete cycle “.









Therefore, in the light of what has been stated, “all the members of the team group will not be able to participate in official sporting events for at least 5 days until 09/01/2022 and in any case for each of the members the aforementioned provisions apply until the complete resolution of the relative measures. For this reason, concludes the note on the website, Bologna “in the light of these provisions, has forwarded to Lega Serie A the request for postponement of the matches Bologna-Inter, scheduled for tomorrow, and Cagliari-Bologna, scheduled for Sunday”.

“Today I spoke with the managing director of Bologna Claudio Fenucci – He said Paolo Bordon, general manager of the Ausl – and with the team doctor. The situation is so complex that it cannot guarantee compliance with the “bubble”.

The Public Health Department has begun to hear from BFC technicians and doctors, coming to the conclusion that there are no conditions to play. Also in light of Bologna’s request, it was decided to issue a provision to stop the game. The official communication will take place tonight or tomorrow morning. Health comes first ”.









Covid outbreak in Bologna

There are 8 positive rossoblù players at Covid-19: Gary Medel, Federico Santander, Emanuel Vignato, Sidney van Hooijdonk, whose infection was reported today and which add up to Viola, Dominguez, Molla And Hickey, already affected by the virus in recent days.