Bologna-Fiorentina, VN report cards: Gonzalez iradiddio, Sottil minus. Great Biraghi!

GONZALEZ 7.5: Upon returning from the first minute after a very long time, in a few seconds he suffers a hard contrast and a killer entry (on the ball, but frontal: it’s not done!) By Dijks, who harasses him for the whole first half. He can aim at 11 ‘from outside the box, he doesn’t go very far from the target. He warns Dominguez who knocks him out for the umpteenth time as he starts again with the ball and chain. A spectacle when you drink the opponent and go to the back of the field. He does not help Odriozola on Barrow’s equalizer, but his game as a right winger is extremely positive, even in the second half: Medel takes off a ball that he was ready to throw into the net, then with his speed mock Skorupski and gets the 1-3 penalty. And the beauty is that it is not at the top …