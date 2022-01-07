Bologna-Inter, 0-3 at the table? Procedural anomaly of rossoblù: list loaded

Bologna had uploaded the document with the list of players for the match to the online platform, which later became official

Bologna-Inter was not played yesterday. ASL blocked the rossoblù team due to an outbreak and Mihajlovic’s team did not take the field, at Dall’Ara there was only Inter. To create even more chaos around this match was an oversight of the rossoblù club.

“In Bologna yesterday there was something more, a” game list “of Bologna, or the official match document that is handed over to the referee. It is a procedural anomaly, a lack of form: the definitions are wasted, in fact it is unique, because no other team that did not appear on the field yesterday due to the ASL block – Salernitana and Turin, for example – did the same. fill in online on an extranet area of ​​the League, it had been uploaded by the rossoblu managers the previous evening. A sort of “draft”, which had to be revised on the day of the match in the event of a dispute in the match. The chaos that animated the eve of the match – with the stop imposed by the ASL which became official after 9pm on Wednesday – caused the “forgetfulness.” those of Inter. And Ayroldi himself, the referee designated for the match asked Bologna for an account of the document “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For the rossoblu at the stadium there were the CEO Claudio Fenucci, the head of the team Marco Di Vaio and the secretary Luca Befani, who would explain to the referee how the document uploaded online was to be considered only, and indeed, a The defect of form will be assessed by the Sports Judge: theoretically, “presenting” a bill and then not being physically at the stage actually leads to 0-3 at the table. It is logical to think that this regulatory quibble could turn into a long-term legal battle. The two clubs officially do not comment. But the positions are evidently opposite. On the Nerazzurri side there is the surprise at having found in their hands an official document drawn up by a club that had asked the League to postpone the match. On the other side, that is to say the Bologna side, it is emphasized that the insertion of the “draft” of the bill is the further and only demonstration that he would have liked to play, but then could not due to the halt of the the ASL “, adds the newspaper.

