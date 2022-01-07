Bologna Inter 0-6 at the table impossible but Sports Judge risks the case

Bologna-Inter at the moment does not have a homologated result. And in the next few hours the decision of the Sports Judge will be made official, who is really spoiled for choice on the 0-3 table to be assigned. There is also another hypothesis but the risk of creating a dangerous precedent is very high. All this regardless of the correctness of Inter to accept the decision to play the game on another date

ENDLESS MATCH – The “ghost” game Bologna v Inter (see focus) never really started. But it’s not over yet. And it probably won’t be over in the next few hours. When the official press release of the Sports Judge, Dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea, which will also affect the “case” Hakan Calhanoglu (see article). The chances that you assign 0-3 at the table toInter they are very high. But the hypothesis of the match in sub judice it should not be set aside. Also because the Sports Judge, paradoxically, will have to evaluate two possible 0-3 at the table. The first 0-3 at the table is the one announced following the stop of the AUSL of Bologna, which made it impossible for the rossoblù team to arrive at the “Renato Dall’Ara” Stadium cause COVID-19. Therefore, the failure of Bologna to show up should be worth 0-3 in favor of Inter. Regardless of the consequent appeal, which would almost certainly be upheld. As well as the Nerazzurri OK to play Bologna-Inter on the earliest possible date. Nothing new.

Bologna-Inter, a 0-3 at table is not worth the other

DOUBLE TABLE – The second 0-3 at the table, however, is linked to the exact opposite scenario. And it is the result of a grotesque mistake by Bologna. Confirmed by the presentation of the list (see official formations of Bologna-Inter). In practice, as the official training of Sinisa Mihajlovic complete with a minimal bench (and players positive for COVID-19 …), Bologna should have presented themselves at the stadium. For playing. Penalty, in fact, the defeat at the table for non-presentation on the field after having formalized their presence at the game. And in this case, neither the AUSL nor COVID-19 has anything to do with it. An inexplicable own goal that Bologna will try to explain. Probably by legal means, after the decision of the Sports Judge. Non-cumulative sentences, of course. We know that it will not be possible to assign 0-6 at the table to Inter and there are those who already hypothesize the date for the recovery of Bologna-Inter, but be careful to create a risky precedent …