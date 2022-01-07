Bologna-Inter, check the list of the rossoblù: are they risking 0-3 at the table?

The game was not played due to the ASL measure that stopped Bologna, but the rossoblù club had still uploaded the “game slip” on the portal the evening before the match: it ended up in the hands of the referee, who a copy was also delivered to Inter Milan. Risk of defeat for Mihajlovic’s team?

The 20th day of the championship of A league has been strongly influenced by Covid. Among the matches that were not played also that of Dall’Ara between Bologna andInter, which risks enriching itself with another important thriller, that of the bill. Despite the ASL stoppage, in fact, the rossoblù club regularly presented the list of players participating in the match. The so-called “game list” has been coming for some time now uploaded online and the managers of Bologna had already done so the night before the game, something that the other three teams stopped by the ASL (Salernitana, Turin and Udinese) did not. The document is like this arrived regularly in the hands of the referee Ayroldi, who, however, could not help but note the absence of the home team. A copy, as usual, was also delivered to Inter, which instead arrived regularly at Dall’Ara.

0-3 possible at the table?



The surreal afternoon of Inter in Bologna What will happen now? A different case certainly opens up compared to what will happen in the other three unplayed matches and also compared to what has already happened for Udinese-Salernitana on 21 December. These are races not played due to Asl measures who have blocked the activity of individual clubs and which will remain (barring surprises) sub-judice: the individual clubs that have been stopped will have 24 hours to present a pre-appeal and the following three days to present the appeal real. Which, obviously, Bologna, another club stopped by the ASL, will also have to do. But, as far as the rossoblù are concerned, this additional yellow is added to the list. By regulation, in fact, presenting this official document and not taking the field involves the loss of the game at the table with the result of 0-3. However, considering the various situations still standing, certainly a definition of the situation will not be reached in the short term.

The position of the companies



League A: “Illegitimate ASL measures” Despite the absence of the team, the CEO Claudio Fenucci, the scouting leader Marco Di Vaio and the secretary Luca Befani were at the Dall’Ara for Bologna. These, questioned by the referee Ayroldi, explained how the bill loaded the night before was a draft to be modified possibly the following day to make it final for the game. The lack of intervention on Thursday morning, however, and the fact that the bill was remained online, he made it arrive regularly in the hands of the referee, together with that of Inter. To see now if this forgetfulness it will be fatal or if the Bologna thesis passes, as has been said calm. At Inter, however, there was amazement to find this game slip in hand without the opposing team being present on the pitch. What changes for the Nerazzurri? In addition to winning without playing, this would also affect the disqualification of Calhanoglu. If 0-3 were imposed, the match would be homologated with a valid result, which would lead the Turkish player to regularly serve the disqualification. Which, on the other hand, does not happen in the case of a simple postponement. However, the times will not be short, there is the risk that the game will still remain sub-judice: this will force Calhanoglu to carry the disqualification also on the next day, in this case being forced to miss the match against Lazio as well.