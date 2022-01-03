Bologna-Inter, Inzaghi focuses on Lautaro and Sanchez

On Thursday ten hellish days start for the Nerazzurri, including Rossoblù, Lazio, Juve and Atalanta. With the turkish and Dzeko out, it’s up to the South Americans

Bologna is the most important challenge for many reasons. But if three days later you receive Lazio and in the following week you play the Super Cup against Juve and then go to Atalanta’s lair, you have to make a broader evaluation. Simone Inzaghi will make these and other arguments in deciding the formation to be opposed to Mihajlovic’s Bologna on the day of the Befana (12.30), but it is clear that he will then have to study targeted rotations for the upcoming tour de force.

Without two big ones – But now the challenge of Dall’Ara counts. Because it is the first and comes at the end of a long break, with relative unknowns as to how the plug will be reconnected after the seven consecutive victories at the end of 2021. Milan, Rome, Juve and Naples will take away points. It is therefore difficult to think that Inzaghi will overturn the typical line-up. Also because two variations on the theme are already imposed by the disqualification of Calhanoglu and by the positivity to the coronavirus of Dzeko. There is an air of Chilean track to replace the two big names, with Vidal favored over Gagliardini in the median and Sanchez ahead of Correa to support Lautaro. The Tucu – returned to the group today with the other South Americans – in fact has disposed of the problem with the flexors accused on 4 December in Rome, but should start again from the bench, to play on Sunday against Lazio.

That doubt on the right – For the rest, in front of Handanovic there will be Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni (but watch out for Dimarco, the only ‘kicker’ given the absence of Calhanoglu), Dumfries and Perisic on the flanks, Barella and Brozovic in the middle of the field. A theoretical ballot will also start on the right, because Dumfries had a super December, but before the injury Darmian had been no less. Thursday should still touch the Dutchman, but against more physical and faster opponents (like the Juventus player Chiesa in the Super Cup) the time of the veteran could start.

January 3 – 7:05 pm

