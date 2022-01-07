Bologna-Inter, it is a “distinct” yellow: risk of ko at table for the rossoblù?

The Emilians, blocked by the ASL, present the document, which is seen by the referee. Now the ball goes to the sports judge

It could be the excellent title of a book: “The yellow of the bill”. Yes, because the bans imposed by the ASL are not enough, the team lined up on the field without opponents, the inevitable controversy queues that will accompany us in the coming weeks. In Bologna yesterday there was something more, a “game slip” from the Rossoblu club, or the official match document that is handed over to the referee. It is a procedural anomaly, a lack of form: the definitions are wasted, in fact it is unique, because no other team that yesterday did not appear on the field due to the ASL block – Salernitana and Turin, for example – has did the same.

The facts – The bill of Bologna, a document that clubs have been compiling online for some time now on an extranet area of ​​the League, had been uploaded by the Rossoblu managers the previous evening. A sort of “draft”, which had to be revised on the day of the match in the event of a dispute in the match. The chaos that animated the eve of the match – with the stop imposed by Als which became official after 9 pm on Wednesday – caused “forgetfulness”. The list was not removed by the Bologna managers, so much so that it became official, ended up in the hands of the referee and in those of Inter. And Ayroldi, the match director appointed for the match, asked Bologna for an account of the document. For the rossoblu at the stadium there were the CEO. Claudio Fenucci, the head of coordination Marco Di Vaio and the secretary Luca Befani, who would have explained to the referee how the document uploaded online was to be considered only, and indeed, a draft. The form defect will be assessed by the Sports Judge: theoretically, “presenting” a bill and then not being physically at the stage actually leads to 0-3 at the table. It is logical to think that this regulatory quibble could turn into a long-term legal battle. The two companies do not officially comment. But the positions are evidently opposite. On the Nerazzurri side, there is the surprise at having found an official document compiled by a club that had asked the League to postpone the match in recent days. On the other, that is to say the Bologna side, it is emphasized that the introduction of the “draft” of the bill is a further demonstration that the club would have liked to play, but then could not because of the ASL halt.

The judge – How will the Sports Judge decide today? To understand if the case-bill will cause an immediate 0-3. Or if, on the contrary, Bologna will be right in feeling safe. In any case, the times of justice will not be short. On the issue of the ASL block, Bologna – but this also applies to Turin, Salernitana and Udinese – has 24 hours for a pre-appeal, another three days for the actual appeal before the ruling of the Sports Judge. Given this timing, it is difficult to imagine that today we can already arrive at the definition of a result at the table. It is easier to think that we can take time, just as happened for Salernitana-Udinese last December 22, a match that is still sub-judice today.

The Calhanoglu case – On the Inter front, it is clear how the story has an impact on the use of Calhanoglu in Sunday’s match against Lazio. The reason is soon clarified: if the 0-3 were to arrive today by the Judge, the Turkish midfielder would be considered at Inzaghi’s disposal, because in fact it is as if the Dall’Ara match had been regularly played and, therefore, the disqualification of the Turk had been granted. On the contrary, in the event of a sub judice match, Calhanoglu would be considered out of the case for Lazio, by virtue of article 21 of the Sports Justice Code. A rebus within a rebus.

