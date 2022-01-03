Bologna-Inter, probable formation: Inzaghi focuses on Vidal and Sanchez. Two doubts

The possible choices of the Nerazzurri coach in view of the first match of 2022 against Mohajlovic’s Bologna

Return from the stop and immediately a difficult trip. Inter by Simone Inzaghi is expected from the match against Bologna which promises to be complicated, above all because the coach cannot help but think about the next challenges: Lazio immediately at home, then the Super Cup and the away match in Bergamo. That’s why careful training choices and targeted rotations will be needed for the upcoming tour de force. For the Emilian away match Inzaghi will have to do without Calhanoglu (suspended) and Edin Dzeko, who tested positive for covid.

“There is an air of a Chilean track to replace the two big names, with Vidal favored over Gagliardini in the median and Sanchez ahead of Correa to support Lautaro. Tucu – back in the group today with the other South Americans – in fact eliminated the problem with the flexors accused on 4 December in Rome, but should start again from the bench, to play on Sunday against Lazio “, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For the rest, in front of Handanovic there will be Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni (but watch out for Dimarco), Dumfries and Perisic on the flanks, Barella and Brozovic in the middle of the field. A theoretical ballot will also start on the right, because Dumfries has made a December was super, but before the injury Darmian hadn’t been outdone. Thursday should be the Dutchman again, but against more physical and fast opponents it could be time for the veteran “.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 20:01)

