Bologna-Inter, rossoblù procedural anomaly: list loaded. Risk 0-3 at the table? | A league

In Bologna yesterday there was something more, a “game list” of Bologna, or the official match document that is handed over to the referee. It is a procedural anomaly, a defect in form: the bill of Bologna, a document that clubs have been compiling online for some time on an extranet area of ​​the League, had been uploaded by the Rossoblu managers the previous evening. A sort of “draft”, which had to be reviewed on the day of the match in the event of a dispute in the match. The chaos that animated the eve of the match – with the stop imposed by the ASL which became official after 9 pm on Wednesday – caused the “forgetfulness”. The bill – writes La Gazzetta dello Sport nIt was not removed by the managers of Bologna, so much so that it became official, ended up in the hands of the referee and in those of Inter. And Ayroldi, the match director appointed for the match, asked Bologna for an account of the document. RISK 0-3 AT THE TABLE – The defect of form will be assessed by the Sports Judge: in theoretical line, “presenting” a bill and then not being physically at the actual stage leads straight to 0-3 at the table. It is logical to think that this regulatory quibble could turn into a long-term legal battle. The two companies do not officially comment. But the positions are evidently opposite. On the Nerazzurri side, there is the surprise at having found an official document compiled by a club that had asked the League to postpone the match in recent days. On the other, that is to say the Bologna side, it is emphasized that the introduction of the “draft” of the bill is a further demonstration that the club would have liked to play, but then could not because of the ASL halt.