Bologna-Inter, social media between anger and irony. “Do not play, a disadvantage”

The reactions on the web after the veto of the ASL of Bologna on the match between rossoblu and nerazzurri. There are those who are sure of 3-0 at the table for Inzaghi’s team. Riot of memes and teasing to point out the chaos within hours of kick-off

There is John Travolta as Vincent Vega in what is by far one of the most popular memes on the web, but there is also Mr. Bean and a long series of gifs that express disbelief and dismay. The non-dispute of Bologna-Inter generated an immediate and varied wave of reactions in the people of the web, in this case divided between those who express anger and bewilderment and those who prefer to joke about it with good doses of irony and creativity. As a backdrop to a surreal situation, perfectly painted by the reactions on social networks, there is also the traditional tweet launched by the official account of the Nerazzurri club to present the ghost challenge of Dall’Ara, with the timely hashtag #BolognaInter.

WHO LAUGHS ABOUT – Most, fans or not, prefer to laugh at it and indulge in teasing, among those who say they are sure to “liquidate the practice after 45 ‘” (those granted to Bologna to show up on the pitch under penalty of a knockout) and those who boast talents divinatory predicting an easy 3-0 for Inter. In the surreal atmosphere that surrounds a now only virtual challenge, there are those who mix sarcasm and notes of ruthless realism, pointing out that a possible 3-0 at the table “would even be a good result for a Bologna filled with kids, otherwise condemned to succumb. under an avalanche of goals “against an almost complete Inter.

THE DEBATE – To summarize the uncertainty and the consequent bewilderment that reign among the fans are the tweets of those who, a few hours after the theoretical kick-off, candidly ask “but do you play or not?”, Admitting that “they have not yet understood anything about it. “. But the fundamental point, the one most debated on social networks, is to establish whether the postponement translates into an advantage or a disadvantage for Inzaghi’s ranks. In reality, it is not enough to investigate at length to understand that the second point of view clearly prevails. Because – summing up most of the comments – Inter would certainly have had an easy life against an opponent who was decimated by absences and full of young people from the nursery. The belief also prevails that the three points against the rossoblu would have weighed above all in light of the insidious commitments of the two direct pursuers, with Napoli playing in Turin and AC Milan against Roma.

REBUS CALHA – The uncertainty does not only concern the outcome of the affair, divided between the postponement of the challenge (currently excluded from the League) and the 3-0 at the table, but also the fate of Calhanoglu in view of the next match on the calendar, Sunday against Lazio. In fact, many raise the problem of the disqualification that the Turkish player should have served against Bologna, but which could now be postponed due to the lack of dispute in the match. The question, according to what is stated in article 21 of the Sports Justice Code, is quite clear: in the event of postponement, the disqualification of Calha would remain pending until a new ruling by the sports judge, who should arrive by Sunday to prevent the player to take the field at San Siro. In the event of a 3-0 at table, with an approved result, the disqualification would instead be considered consummated, consequently Calha would be available for the match against the Biancocelesti.

January 6

