Bologna Inter, the Lega does not think about postponement. 3-0 at the table?

Rejoicing Inter, Inter-Turin

Inter will not play in Bologna tomorrow because the Rossoblu team has been quarantined by the Bolognese Ausl. Meanwhile, an extraordinary League meeting is underway with the clubs called in conference call and, from the first rumors, it is thought not to postpone the games.

INDISCRIPTION – As said theInter will not play tomorrow in the Epiphany against the Bologna to the From the Ara. An extraordinary Lega council is currently underway. From the first indications that arrive, second Sky Sport, the decision is to do not postpone matches and assign the 3-0 to small table to the various races that will not come to life. Obviously, as happened in the case of Udinese-Salernitana, the various appeals would be accepted and therefore they will be played later. But tomorrow, at the moment, Inter must present themselves at the Dall’Ara. As well as all the other teams that live this situation.

