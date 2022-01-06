Bologna-Inter, the statements of Giuseppe Marotta

BOLOGNA – The match between Bologna and Inter, scheduled for 12:30 on 6 January and valid for the 1st matchday of Serie A, will not be played: the rossoblù team was unable to appear on the Dall’Ara pitch following the decision of the Local Health Unit of Bologna.

These are the statements from Bologna of the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Sport Marotta: “First of all, we reiterate everyone’s primary objective: to safeguard the health of the players, the fans, all those who revolve around this sport. Bologna was ready to take the field and had to suffer the decision of the ASL. There is no guideline. for sport: we need a protocol that limits the competence of the ASL, otherwise these situations will repeat themselves “.

“In the Lega Council the issue of the protocol was addressed, which will be announced with an official communication. We are facing a scenario of great confusion and difficult to interpret. There are matches postponed and others that will be played: this is because every ASL he decides autonomously. So here are cases like that of Bologna-Inter, which will not be played, or that of Spezia-Hellas, which will be played despite the 11 positives in the Venetian team “.

“We need a guideline, a discussion with the government, the CTS and the ministries. The autonomy of the ASL in the decisions, taken to safeguard public health, causes differences, from case to case. I certainly hope for the introduction of the ‘full vaccination obligation for all players. If all players had the third dose, the spread of the virus and damage to health would be severely limited. not knowing what the end will be like. I hope all athletes have the full vaccine. “

“The fourth wave caught us off guard, some leagues postponed the matches, others did not. The situation is difficult to assess. The postponement of these rounds would have ensured a more fluid management, but then the calendar would have been very compressed: it would have been really difficult to find recovery days. One of the proposals on the table is to speak with FIFA and UEFA to propose the postponement of the commitments of the national teams to June “.

Marotta’s statements came as Inter took to the pitch for a training session on the Dall’Ara field: “We used the opportunity to make a trip and not to make this trip useless.”