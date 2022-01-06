Bologna-Inter, when can you recover? Only one date available. Calhanoglu and Freuler cases

The match between Bologna and Inter that will not be played today could be played on February 22-23, to understand what will happen with the suspended players

It is chaos in Serie A with many players infected by the virus and games that jump; some will take the field, others will not, someone will have to be present without having a team in front of them because they are blocked by the ASL. The main problem remains when to recover these matches, including Bologna-Inter.

“The Italian champion Inter also has the Super Cup with Juve on the 12th to fill everything up. The following week, on the 19th, he then made his debut in the Italian Cup against Empoli. Calendar in hand, assuming the arrival is reasonable of Inzaghi’s gang at least in the quarterfinals of the National Cup, the Nerazzurri would have only one date available to recover the match against Bologna: 22-23 February, on the same day (obviously not simultaneously) in the eighth of Juve’s Champions League. to be verified and matched with the timing of the sports judge’s pronouncements: among other things, the Nerazzurri have at stake the disqualification that Calhanoglu should have served today “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For this we must navigate on sight, taking advantage of the possible eliminations of the Italians in Europe, so no one could be happy, and relying on the staggered calendars in the Champions League. Certainly the triptych of the Europa League finals (May 18) -Conference (25 ) -Champions (28) could leave further margins, but it would not be conceivable to recover a match after the last championship. And to think that only a few weeks ago there was talk of the possibility of moving a day to give Mancini a few more days to prepare the playoffs. We gave up in the face of the evidence: then, imagine today “, we read in the newspaper.

“Problems also for Atalanta who would return to the Italian Cup with Venice on Wednesday 12 (22 days after the last official match on 21 December) and would only re-experience the championship on the 16 (26 days after the last time) and for a very delicate challenge against Inter. A huge “hole” that would bring with it a yellow on the possibility of deploying Freuler or not, also in light of Rabiot’s precedent in Juve-Napoli last year. Gasp could be forced to do without the Swiss (disqualified for today’s match) against Inter Milan, the first useful match to make him serve his turn “, closes Gazzetta.

January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 08:01)

