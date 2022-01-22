Bologna-Inter will be played: “Bewilderment at the Nerazzurri”. Appeal, date 22-23 February?

Inter did not take well the news of the Sports Judge who did not sanction Bologna and will play the match

No game at the table for Inter against Bologna, so the Nerazzurri club has decided that they will appeal. The Sporting Judge Mastandrea has established that the rossoblù club will not be sanctioned in any way and that the match will have to be rescheduled.

“From viale Liberazione there is bewilderment at a different decision than that taken for Udinese-Salernitana, with the 3-0 assigned to the Friulians and the -1 to the Campania, which followed what happened last year with Juventus-Napoli, with a A team that did not appear on the pitch after the request for postponement was rejected. Why did Mastandrea act differently? The Nerazzurri appeal will serve precisely this purpose: to understand on the basis of which elements the decision was made. yesterday evening, in fact, according to viale Liberazione there is no reference. The events of 5 and 6 January last are reported, also recalling that the appeal presented to the TAR by the same League against the provision of the Ausl that stopped the activity of the Bologna was rejected “explains the Corriere dello Sport.

“According to Inter, however, it is not enough. Because, apart from not explaining the reason for having waited 15 days for a verdict, in the absence of an appeal from Bologna, no further information was requested from the Federal Prosecutor to obtain a A more complete picture of the situation. The rossoblù club itself, not having appealed, has not produced any type of memorandum or document. Nor has Inter, up to now, been a mere spectator. Challenging the judge’s provision will therefore serve the Nerazzurri to have all the cards and define the legal strategy. In short, another front opens up. And times risk expanding, at this point jeopardizing the date of 22-23 February for recovery “adds the newspaper.

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 08:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link