“Bologna is essential to bring the Champions zone closer”

LAZIO BOLOGNA MATCH PROGRAM – On the eve of the match between Lazio and Bologna, the biancoceleste club has published the match program. Inside is the interview with Luis Alberto who is also the cover man of the insert. Here are his words:





Bologna is coming: what game do you expect?

“It will be a difficult match, as their victory in the first leg also demonstrates, and above all important because there are three key points at stake to try to bring the Champions League closer, given the direct clash between Atalanta and Juventus”.







You are a set piece specialist, just like Mihajlovic was: was he a source of inspiration?

“Unfortunately I saw him play little, but he always had a special foot, better than mine. All the Lazio players have a good memory of Sinisa, as he does of his period in the Biancoceleste. He has a strong character and is a great person , who was able to react and defeat leukemia “.







Two goals against Bologna, the first in February 2020 before the pandemic: do you still remember that day?



“Yes, I remember it very well. It was a special moment for us, it was great to celebrate that goal together with all the fans. I hope we can return to playing with full stadiums soon.”.