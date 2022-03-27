Bologna is the necessary medicine

He read and then looked up chasing the void. She went back to the sheet and, abandoning it again, completed the sentence she had memorized. Only a few minutes, a few lines, a communication as heavy as the pain that Sinisa Mihajlovic he tried to lighten with the bravado of the fighter also not to impress us and avoid tears . The applause, at the end. I saw a different Sinisa, understandably different.

To describe the beginning of this unexpected therapeutic path, which according to doctors it will be shorter and more effective than the previous onehowever, he used another football metaphor: “This time I will not slide into a thrown opponent” has explained “but I will play in advance so as not to let it go“. Football is inside Sinisa and, unlike the disease, it will stay there forever. Football and Bologna are and must be the necessary integration of care.

Sinisa is not himself without the ball, the bench, the training, the preparation of the match, the tension on the eve, the speech to the team, the changes, the vaffa addressed to the referee who has warned one of his players or to the journalist who did not understand shit. It is not Sinisa without the victory, the draw, the defeat to be explained. Without the work of life. And Bologna is now the city that has become the goal of a long escape, the Bolognese friends to whom one can turn with a sincere sense of belonging and with decisive, resonant words, an out-of-the-ordinary noise.

Silence often mortifies the truth. And then I feel I have to thank publicly Joey Saputo and Claudio Fenucci that out of conviction, gratitude and esteem towards Sinisa – for three seasons he made a team that was not competitive, saving her well in advance – are ready to extend the contract for another year.

The fan is with Sinisa, even the newspapers that suggested to the president to change the coach at the end of the season for I don’t know what reason I am with Sinisa, the city is with the honorary Bolognese Mihajlovic. The technical and managerial renewal is with and for Sinisa. We have always been, above all in the most difficult moments. And this is not a display of good feelings, a consolatory motion of affection, far from it: if only he suspected it, he would be indignant. Sinisa is already in the history of Bologna, she is the present and also the future. It will be him, one day, as far ahead as possible, and by free choice, to say enough and thank you. After giving us some other satisfaction, right Sini?