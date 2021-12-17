Bologna-Juve, Mihajlovic: “We are facing a direct competitor”

The Bologna coach: “It seems strange but that’s the way it is: she has 4 points more than us. To beat her, however, we will have to go over one hundred per hour”

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

A step away from Juve, he who had touched Juve just before Allegri. “But this is an old story – says Sinisa Mihajlovic -, it is useless to look back. Che Guevara also said it:” You don’t even go back to take a run … “”. The Bologna coach finds Dominguez and has Marko Arnautovic, his “battering ram” at his side. “We come from two negative results – says the Bologna coach -, but if anyone could think that our championship would be a straight line made up of victories only, they don’t live in real life. We need continuity and keep self-esteem high: that it’s a sign of maturity, and that’s what is called balance. This group is learning that when the going gets tough, the tough have to start playing. If we look back, we must remember that the goal was salvation: now it is stay on the left side of the ranking: the two defeats we have experienced teach you almost more than victories, and if you raise the goal we know that it is not enough for us to play at one hundred per hour but we need to raise all levels, in being ruthless, concentrated, intense, good. It all depends on the head. ”

Orsato – Juve without Dybala and Chiesa: it is hard, however, to say that it is more affordable. “My team is ambitious, in these four years it has grown, it is growing but it still has to grow to find the continuity you need. I am never satisfied and I want to reach our goal: and I am convinced that we will get there. Juve? it seems so but it is our direct competitor because it has 4 points more: but to beat it we will have to go over 100 per hour.It is a Juventus that is making up the pitch, the important thing is that they recover … more from next week. Juventus is never affordable, whoever there is: Dybala and Chiesa are important players, but they have always had a precise mentality. I have always cited them as a model, nothing has changed and that is why we have to be careful. football is strange, we will have a perfect match hoping that they won’t be in the matchday. Orsato’s appointment? Yes, I’m happy, he’s one of the best, open to dialogue, I’ve always enjoyed it: it’s a guarantee. ”

Arna and Bonucci – Then, here’s Marko Arnautovic: “I’m someone who always wants to win. Juventus is a top-level club but since they come to our house everyone’s ambition is to get a good victory. How am I? Well – says the champion Austrian – Sometimes I’m not at my best but I’m not one to hold back, I’ve never done it, if I want to play I also do it with pain: but I was wrong in Turin not to tell the coach that it would have been better than What am I learning from this experience? I was in Italy eleven years ago, I was a boy, too young, and at a different level of life: today I have matured a lot, I am different. As soon as I will see Bonucci? As I said about him and Chiellini, one of the strongest couples in the world, before the European Championship I have respect but not fear. What Serie A did I find? Atalanta impressed me, they are really a beautiful team. If I have a dream? I dreamed when I was little, now I am more great, I work together with others to reach the goal, that is is to stay on the left side of the table “.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 18:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link